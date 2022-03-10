NIT Warangal Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 99 Professor and Other Posts

National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) has invited applications for recruitment to the Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade-I, Assistant Professor Grade-II posts in various departments.

NIT Warangal Recruitment 2022: National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) has invited applications for recruitment to the Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade-I, Assistant Professor Grade-II posts in various departments. The online application process has already been started for these faculty posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) Job Notification 2022 through the prescribed applications format on or before 17 March 2022.

NIT Warangal Notification Details:

Advt. No. Admin. 01/2022

NIT Warangal Notification Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application form: 17 March 2022

NIT Warangal Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

Total No. Of Posts- 99

Professor- 29 Posts

Associate Professor- 50 Posts

Assistant Professor Grade-I- 12 Posts

Assistant Professor Grade-II- 8 Posts

NIT Warangal Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification Details:

For Civil Engineering Discipline- B.Tech. in Civil Engg./ Agriculture Engg /Architecture/ Planning/ Geo-informatics with PhD in any of the following specializations.

Structural Engineering: Structural Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Structural and System Reliability, Structural Health Monitoring, Stochastic/ Computational Structural Mechanics, Industrial Structures/Pre-Engineered Construction, Fracture Mechanics. Transportation Engineering: Travel Demand Modelling, Transportation Network Analysis, Public Transportation Systems, Freight Transportation, Geospatial Information Technologies in Transportation.

Geotechnical Engineering: Offshore Geotechnics with Good Analytical Background, Geophysical Engineering. Construction Technology and Management: Infrastructure and Construction Management, Automation in construction, Building Information Modelling and Integrated Project Delivery. Water Resources Engineering: Subsurface Hydrology, Hydrologic Compound Extremes, Climate Resilient Water Resources Systems, Computational Hydraulics and Hydrology, Water-Agriculture-Climate Change Nexus, Stochastic Hydrology. Environmental Engineering: Environmental Management, Industrial waste management, Environmental modelling.

Remote Sensing and GIS: Geomatics, Geo-informatics, Spatial Technology, Image Processing.

For Electrical Engineering Discipline-For Electrical Engineering Discipline-B.Tech./ B.E in Electrical Engg./Electrical & Electronics Engg./Electrical Power Engg., with

M.Tech/M.E and PhD in any of the following specializations.

Power Systems Engineering

Power Electronics & Drives / Power Electronics

Communication engineering

Electrical Power & Energy systems

Electrical Machines and Industrial drives

Control Systems Engineering/ Digital Control Systems/Power & Control

Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Electrical engineering Automaton

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Science and Engineering.

Embedded Systems

Real-Time Control of Electrical Systems

Digital Twin Technologies.

Electric Vehicles Technology/Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy Systems

ANN and Fuzzy Logic based Control of Electrical Systems.

Electrical Energy Markets

Smart Grid Technologies

Power system Protection/ Digital Protection of Power System.

Signal Processing

Applied Electronics/ Industrial Electronics

High Voltage Engineering.

For Mechanical Engineering Discipline-B. Tech. / B.E. in Mechanical Engineering OR Automobile Engineering OR Production Engineering OR Industrial Engineering and M. Tech / ME / M.S. in Thermal Engineering OR Heat power Engineering OR Production Engineering OR CAD & CAM OR Industrial Engineering OR Machine Design ORMechanical Systems Design OR Hydrology with PhD in any of the following specializations:

● Automotive Safety

● Automotive Electronics

● Automotive Body Design

● Automotive Component Design

● Hybrid Vehicles

● Autonomous Vehicles

● Engine Management

● Solar Cells

● Aerospace Engineering

● Energy Engineering /Energy Management

● Cryogenics

● Renewable Energy sources

● Noise-Vibration and Harshness

● Fuel cells

● Artificial Intelligence in energy systems

● Additive Manufacturing

● Friction stir Processing

● Mechatronics & MEMS

● Advanced Manufacturing Processes

● Industrial Automation & Robotics

● Smart Manufacturing

● Manufacturing Simulation

● Advanced Material Processing

● Dynamics & Controls

● Noise & Acoustics

● Computational Mechanics

● Product Design

● Rotor Dynamics

● Nonlinear Dynamics

● Bio-Mechanics/ Nano-mechanics

● Industrial Engg./Production Engg./Computer aided Manufacturing

● AI & ML in Manufacturing

● Automation and Control Systems

● Information Management and Engineering

● Tribology

● Geometric Modelling for CAD

● Design (Structural) Optimization

● Thermal Engineering/Heat transfer/Fluid mechanics

● Refrigeration & Air-conditioning

● Metal forming

For more details, click on below official notification link.

NIT Warangal Vacancy Upper age limit:

Assistant Professor Grade-II with Pay level1 1-35 years

Assistant Professor Gr. I-40 years

Associate Professor- 45 years

Professor- 50 years.

As per the norms, age relaxation will be applicable for SC/ST/OBC and other Reserve Category Candidates.

NIT Warangal Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

How to Apply for NIT Warangal Jobs?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) Job Notification 2022 through the prescribed applications format on or before 17 March 2022.