NITI Aayog Highlights Uneven Employment Growth Across India’s Services Sector

India’s economy has always found strength in its vast and diverse services sector. It drives innovation, creates opportunities, and fuels GDP growth. However, the latest NITI Aayog report 2025 paints a complex picture of progress and disparity. The services sector continues to play a critical role in national employment. The report reveals that uneven job growth in services sector remains a pressing challenge. According to the NITI Aayog employment report, the services sector contributes significantly to India’s GDP but has failed to generate uniform employment opportunities across regions and demographics. Gender gaps, regional divides, and informality in jobs underline the need for a more inclusive employment strategy to ensure that India’s growth story benefits everyone. NITI Aayog Report 2025

The recently released NITI Aayog report 2025, titled ‘India’s Services Sector: Insights from Employment Trends and State-Level Dynamics’, highlights the evolving dynamics of employment in India’s service-based economy. It emphasises how the Indian services sector jobs have grown steadily over the years, but not evenly across states and sub-sectors. The services sector’s share of employment grew from 22.1% to 31.0%, a modest increase compared to global trends between 1992 and 2022. These figures indicate progress. The NITI Aayog findings on employment suggest that India’s pace of transition has been slower than expected. The report underlines that, as of 2023-24, agriculture remains the largest employer, followed by services and industry. Out of approximately 634 million workers, about 188 million are employed in the service sector. Services sector employment growth remains inconsistent, with urban areas gaining ground while rural areas experience a decline in service-based jobs.

Uneven Job Growth in the Services Sector The uneven job growth in services sector is not merely a statistical concern but a socio-economic reality affecting millions of lives. The NITI Aayog report 2025 draws attention to both regional disparities and gender inequalities that persist despite the sector’s overall expansion. Rural employment in the services sector declined from 19.9% to 18.9%, while urban employment increased from 59.1% to 60.8% between 2017-18 and 2023-24. This indicates that the service economy’s growth remains urban-centric. From a gender perspective, the data is equally revealing. Male participation in services increased slightly from 32.8% to 34.9%, but female participation dropped from 25.2% to 20.1%. This downward trend underscores the fact that women, particularly in rural areas, face limited access to quality service-based employment.

In urban regions, around 61% of men and 60% of women are engaged in the services sector. However, rural women constitute only 10.5% of the service workforce, less than half the share of rural men. This gender imbalance highlights the urgent need for inclusive job creation and skill development programs focused on women and rural communities. The NITI Aayog employment report suggests that India's economic policies should focus on integrating women into the workforce, especially in areas like healthcare, education, tourism, and digital services. These are the sectors where female participation can be significantly strengthened. Sector-Wise Employment in India The NITI Aayog report 2025 identifies three primary sectors: agriculture, industry, and services. It define India's employment landscape.

Sector Employment (2023-24) Share of Total Workforce Key Observations Agriculture 292 million 46% Largest employer but low productivity Services 188 million 30% Growing contribution to GDP but uneven job spread Industry 153 million 24% Higher investment share, smaller workforce The India services sector jobs have shown consistent growth in IT, finance, and professional services. However, traditional services like transport, retail, and hospitality still dominate in terms of employment volume, though often marked by informal and low-wage work. Informality continues to be a concern, with nearly 85 million workers self-employed and another 96 million in regular wage roles. This pattern reflects the dual nature of India’s services economy, one part modern and high-paying, another largely informal and unstructured.

The NITI Aayog findings on employment suggest that policy reforms, labour law simplifications, and greater digital adoption are essential to formalise the workforce and ensure stable, secure jobs across regions. India Job Market Trends 2025 The India job market trends 2025 are a blend of optimism and caution. The services sector continues to expand, powered by technology, finance, and digital transformation. However, the NITI Aayog findings on employment remind policymakers that growth without inclusivity can deepen socio-economic divides. In urban India, the rise of gig work, digital entrepreneurship, and remote employment opportunities is reshaping the labor landscape. Startups and MSMEs are absorbing a large share of new entrants, while global outsourcing continues to boost employment in IT and customer service industries.