NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 675 Vacancies Notified, Online Applications to start from 11 September @nlcindia.com

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited (NLC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at nlcindia.com.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are going to start from 11 September 2020 and will continue till 16 September 2020. A total of 675 vacancies will be recruited in various departments as an apprentice. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 16 September 2020

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of apprentice - 675 Posts

Fitter - 90 Posts

Turner - 35 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 95 Posts

Electrician - 90 Posts

Wireman - 90 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel) - 5 Posts

Mechanic (Tractor) - 5 Posts

Carpenter - 5 Posts

Plumber - 5 Posts

Stenographer - 15 Posts

Welder - 90 Posts

PASAA - 30 Posts

Accountant - 40 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 40 Posts

Assistant (HR) - 40 Posts

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have ITI/ B.Sc.Comp.Sc. / BCA/ BBA from recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink given in this article.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - minimum 14 years

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the NLC India Limited on or before 16 September 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

