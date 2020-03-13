NLC GET Recruitment 2020: 259 Vacancies, Apply Online for Graduate Executive Trainee Posts from 18 March

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is hiring candidates for the post of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) for its units and facilities located in various Projects at Neyveli, Barsingsar, Bithnok, Talabira, South Pachwara and other locations. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of GET on or before 17 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for NLC GET Recruitment 2020: 17 April 2020

NLC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Posts - 259 Posts

Mechanical – 125 Posts

Electrical (EEE) – 65 Posts

Electrical (ECE) – 10 Posts

Civil – 5 Posts

Control and Instrumentation – 15 Posts

Computer – 5 Posts

Mining – 5 Posts

Geology – 5 Posts

Finance – 14 Posts

Human Resource – 10 Posts

NLC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mechanical – Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Electrical (EEE) – Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Power Engineering.

Electrical (ECE) – Bachelor degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Civil – Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering/Civil & Structural Engineering.

Control and Instrumentation – Bachelor degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

Computer – Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering / Computer Engineering / Information Technology (or) Full Time / Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Mining – Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering.

Geology – M.Tech Geology (or) M.Sc Geology.

Finance –Candidates who have the qualification of Chartered Accountants of India (CA) / Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA) (or) Degree in any discipline with MBA of minimum 02 years’ duration with specialization in Finance are eligible.

Human Resource – Candidates holding Degree in any discipline and post-graduation degree in social work/business administration/business management with specialization in personnel management/industrial relations/labour welfare or postgraduate degree/diploma of 2 years in relevant subject are eligible.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link – will be activated on 18 March

Official Website

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for NLC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 17 April 2020.