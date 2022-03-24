NLC GET Recruitment 2022 for 300 Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) Posts through GATE

NLC India Limited (NLC) to recruit 300 Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) at its official website - nlcindia.com. Details Below.

NLC GET Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited (NLC) will publish a recruitment notification for the post of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) at its official website - nlcindia.com. A total of 300 vacancies are available of which 127 are for Thermal Power Stations & Renewable Energy and 173 for Mines and Allied Services.

As per reports, NLC GET Online Application Link will be activated on 28 March 2022. Eligible Engineers can apply on or before 11 April 2022.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE 2022 Scores.

Important Dates

Starting Date of NLC GET Application - 28 March 2022

Last Date of NLC GET Registration - 11 April 2022

NLC GET 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 300

Discipline For Thermal Power Stations & Renewable Energy For Mines and Allied Services Total Mechanical 35 82 117 Electrical 56 31 87 Civil 14 14 28 Mining - 38 38 Geology - 6 6 Control and Instrumentation 5 - 5 Chemical 3 - 3 Computer 10 2 12 Industrial Engineering 4 - 4 Total 127 173 300

Eligibility Criteria for NLC GET 2022

Educational Qualification:

Mechanical – Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Electrical (EEE) – Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Power Engineering.

Civil – Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering/Civil & Structural Engineering.

Mining – Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering.

Geology – M.Tech Geology (or) M.Sc Geology.

Control and Instrumentation – Bachelor degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

Computer – Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering / Computer Engineering / Information Technology (or) Full Time / Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Candidates can check qualification and other eligibility conditions, once the notification is released.

How to Apply for NLC GET Recruitment 2022 ?