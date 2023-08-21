NLC Recruitment 2023 for 92 SME Operator Posts, Apply Online

NLC Recruitment 2023 for 92 SME Operator Posts: The NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Govt. of India undertaking, is looking for candidates for the post of SME Operator on a Fixed Term Employment basisCheck Notification, Eligibility, How to Apply and Salary.

NLC Recruitment 2023 : The NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Govt. of India undertaking, has invited applications from qualified and experienced candidates for filling 92 vacancies to the post of SME Operator on a Fixed Term Employment basis for a period of Twelve Months for its Mines Units at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. The online application process towards the same will start on 22 August 2023 and closes on 04 September 2023. Check eligibility and other details

Important Dates

Start Date of submission application form: 04 September 2023

Last Date of submission of application form: 22 August 2023

NLC India Limited (NLC) SME Operator Details

SME Operator (on FTE Basis): 92 Posts

Eligibility SME Operator Job

Should have passed SSLC or 10th class or its equivalent (or) ITI in Mechanical/Electrical Trade.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit is 63 years as on crucial date in all cases. Relaxation in upper age limit above 63 years is not applicable for any category of candidates.

Salary: Rs. 38000 per month.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Application Link Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply