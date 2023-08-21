NLC Recruitment 2023 for 92 SME Operator Posts, Apply Online

NLC Recruitment 2023 : The NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Govt. of India undertaking, has invited applications from qualified and experienced candidates for filling 92 vacancies to the post of SME Operator on a Fixed Term Employment basis for a period of Twelve Months for its Mines Units at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. The online application process towards the same will start on 22 August 2023 and closes on 04 September 2023. Check eligibility and other details
Important Dates
- Start Date of submission application form: 04 September 2023
- Last Date of submission of application form: 22 August 2023
NLC India Limited (NLC) SME Operator Details
SME Operator (on FTE Basis): 92 Posts
Eligibility SME Operator Job
Should have passed SSLC or 10th class or its equivalent (or) ITI in Mechanical/Electrical Trade.
Age Limit: The maximum age limit is 63 years as on crucial date in all cases. Relaxation in upper age limit above 63 years is not applicable for any category of candidates.
Salary: Rs. 38000 per month.
Official Notification Download Here
Application Link
Click Here
Official Website
How to Apply
- Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria may login and apply / register online in the portal available in NLCIL website.
- Candidates should apply only through online mode in NLC India Limited website www.nlcindia.in.
- Before registering / applying online, the candidates should ensure that they have mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep them active for the entire duration of selection as NLCIL will send all selection related communications only through SMS / email till the selection process is completed.
- Candidates have to upload required scanned copies of documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility, failing which the application is liable for rejection.
- Candidates should submit single application only for the post. In case of multiple applications / registrations for the post, the last registered application shall only be considered.
- Candidates should ensure that they have uploaded the required documents before submitting application, for their benefit, after uploading a document, “View Document” option will be provided in the on-line portal to check.
- After submitting application through ONLINE, candidate should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of Document / Certificate verification