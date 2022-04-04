NMDC JOT Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nmdc.co.in, Download Link Here

NMDC JOT Admit Card 2022 has been released by NMDC at nmdc.co.in. Candidates can check Download Link and Other Details Here.

NMDC JOT Admit Card 2022: NMDC has issued NMDC JOT Admit Cards to all the candidates who are shortlisted for the written test scheduled on 24 April 2022 for the post of Junior Officer (Tr.). Such shortlisted candidates can download NMDC Admit Card from the official website -nmdc.co.in/careers using their registration number and date of birth. However, NMDC JOT Admit Cars Link is provided on this page as well.

NMDC has also activated the application status link for the candidates who have applied for NMDC JOT Recruitment 2022. Applicants can check their status of application through the link above,

How to Download NMDC JOT Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in Go to ‘Shortlisted candidates can download Call Letter/Admit Card click here’ given under ‘04 April 2022 Employment Notification No.01/2022: Written Test for the post of Junior Officer (Tr.) in various disciplines is scheduled on 24.04.2022. Call Letters/Admit Cards are being issued by Registered Post to all eligible Shortlisted candidates. Candidates may visit the following link' Provide your details Download NMDC JO Admit Card

The candidates can check the syllabus through the links below:

NMDC Limited is a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a multi-locational, multi-product and consistently profit making Mining & Mineral Exploration Organization with a large turnover. It is conducting the exam for recruitment of Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee, Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee, Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee, Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee, Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee and Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee