NMDC Recruitment 2020 for Executive Posts (Engineer), Apply Online @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2020 : NMDC Limited,, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi locational, has invited applications for the posts of Executive . Eligible applicants can apply for NMDC Limited Recruitment 2020 on official website nmdc.co.in on or before 07 July 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Online submission of Application for NMDC: 07 July 2020

NMDC Limited Executive Vacancy Details

Executive Gr. IV

Mechanical - 1 Post

Electrical - 1 Post

Civil - 1 Post

Executive Gr.III

Mechanical - 2 Posts

Electrical - 2 Posts

Civil - 3 Posts

Executive Gr.II

Mechanical - 2 Posts

Electrical - 2 Posts

Civil - 3 Posts

Executive Gr.I

Mechanical - 2 Posts

Electrical - 1 Post

Civil - 2 Posts

NMDC Limited Executive Salary:

Executive Gr. IV - Rs. 1,50,000/-

Executive Gr. III - Rs.1,20,000/-

Executive Gr. II - Rs.90,000/-

Executive Gr. I - Rs.60,000/

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Limited Executive Job

Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech in respective discipline with Minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade and 55% marks for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwD or equivalent grade

Experience:

Executive Gr.IV - 15 years of experience

Executive Gr.III - 12 years of experience

Executive Gr.II - 9 years of experience

Executive Gr.I - 6 years of experience

Age Limit:

Executive Gr.IV - 50 years

Executive Gr.III - 45 years

Executive Gr.II - 40 years

Executive Gr.I - 35 years

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for NDMC Recruitment 2020 for Executive

The selection will be done on the basis of interview. The interview may be held at short notice for which call letters will be uploaded on NMDC website and candidate will be intimated for the same through their SMS, emails and post

How to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2020 for Executive ?

Eligible candidates would be required to apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website) on or before 07 July 2020.