NMDC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Field Attendant, and Other Trainee Post @nmdc.co.in: Exam on 12 June

NMDC Admit Card 2022 Link has been released by NMDC Limited at nmdc.co.in. Candidates can download NMDC Admit Card from here.

NMDC Admit Card 2022: NMDC Limited has uploaded the call letters of the exam scheduled to be held on 12 June 2022 for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee), Maintenance Assistant (Trainee), MCO Gr-III (Trainee), HEM Mechanic Gr-III, Electrician Gr-III, Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) and QCA Gr-III (Trainee) on the official website i.e. nmdc.co.in. Candidates can download NMDC Trainee Admit Card from the official website of NMDC. However, you can also download the admit card through NMDC Worman Admit Card provided below:

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in and go to 'Careers' Section Go to ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER "CLICK HERE" , given against ‘EMPLOYMENT NOTIFICATION NO 04/2022 DATED 03.02.2022 - CANDIDATES CAN DOWNLOAD THEIR CALL LETTERS FOR WRITTEN TEST FOR VARIOUS WORKMEN GRADE POSTS FOR DONIMALAI COMPLEX SCHEDULED ON 12.06.2022.’ Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’ Download NMDC Call Letter

The candidates can check post-wise list of eligible candidates who will appear for the written exam by visiting 'Click Here' links given below:

NMDC Notification, 04/2022, was published for recruitment of various trainee posts on 03 February 2022. Online applications were invited, for 200 vacancies for DonimalaiComplexin KarnatakaState, from10 February 2022 to 02 March 2022 on NMDC's website.