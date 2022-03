NMML Recruitment 2022: Apply for IT Specialist, Junior Finance Officer and Other Posts

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has invited applications for the recruitment of IT Specialist, General Manager Accounts, Examination Officer, Junior Finance Officer, Junior Curator, Assistant and other posts.

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Recruitment 2022: Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has invited applications for the recruitment of IT Specialist, General Manager Accounts, Examination Officer, Junior Finance Officer, Junior Curator, Assistant, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 25 March 2022.

NMML Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

Total Post – 10

Post Name Details Total Post Age Limit Finance and Audit Officer 1 – UR 35 Yrs General Manager 1 – UR 35 Yrs IT Specialist 1 – UR 30 Yrs Junior Finance Officer 1 – UR 30 Yrs Junior Curator 1 – UR 30 Yrs Manager (Admin) 1 – UR 30 Yrs Assistant Caretaker 1 – UR 30 Yrs Personal Assistant 1 – UR 25 Yrs Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 2 – UR 27 Yrs

NMML Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualificaation:

Post Name Details Qualification Details Finance and Audit Officer Chartered Accountant (CA) + 2 Yrs Exp.- General Manager Graduate + 7 Yrs Exp IT Specialist B.Tech (CS) + 5 Yrs Exp Junior Finance Officer Graduate + 4 Yrs Exp Junior Curator PG in Museology/ History Manager (Admin) Graduate + 5 Yrs Exp Assistant Caretaker Graduate + 5 Yrs Exp Personal Assistant Graduate + Typing Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Graduate

NMML Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Post Name Details Age Limit Finance and Audit Officer 35 Yrs General Manager 35 Yrs IT Specialist 30 Yrs Junior Finance Officer 30 Yrs Junior Curator 30 Yrs Manager (Admin) 30 Yrs Assistant Caretaker 30 Yrs Personal Assistant 25 Yrs Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 27 Yrs

How to Apply for NMML Jobs 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Jobs through the prescribed format on or before 25 March 2022.