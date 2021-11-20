NMRL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Research Fellow Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. Check detail here.

NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 29 November 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post graduate degree with First Division and NET Qualification with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 29 November 2021

Interview Venue/Place: Naval Materials Research Laboratory(NMRL), Govt. of India, Ministry of Defence, Shil Badlapur Road, Ambernath (East), Dist. Thane, Maharashtra, Pin Code-421506.

Vacancy Details for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-07 Posts

Number of Fellowship

Physics/Chemistry-02

Physical Chemistry-01

Organic Chemistry-01

Inorganic Chemistry-01

Metallurgy/Mechanical-02

Eligibility Criteria for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Post graduate Degree with First Division and NET Qualification with validity B.Tech with valid Gate score.

Check the notification link for detail of the Educational Qualification of the post.

Age Limit for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Maximum 28 years as on the date of Interview (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates)

NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NMRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in for an interview on 29-11- 2021 at the venue given in the notification along with their Bio-data with affixed passport sized photograph on right corner, all original certificates/testimonials, Caste certificates with attested photocopy of all documents.