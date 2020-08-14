Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2020: 4499 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Recruitment 2020: Good News for Government Jobs Seekers! Huge number of vacancies have been notified by the Indian Railways under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Railway Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). A latest recruitment notification has been published by the Northeast Frontier Railway for the post of Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units against 4499 slots. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates. NFR Apprentice applications will start from 16 August 2020 at 10 AM and will continue till 15 September 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application on only on RRC/NFR’s website i.e. nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

A total of 4499 apprentice will be hired at various units of NF Railway such as Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop, Alipurduar (APDJ), Rangiya (RNY), Lumding (LMG)& S&T/workshop, Tinsukia (TSK), NewBongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) &EWS/BNGN and Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS).

Candidates seeking to apply for Railway Apprenticeship Jobs should be 10th class passed and possess ITI in relevant trade. More details on Northeast Frontier Railway Apprenticeship such as vacancy details, application process, application process are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 August 2020 at 10 AM

Last Date of Online Application - 15 September 2020 till 10 PM

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 4499 Posts

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop - 970

Alipurduar – 497

Rangiya – 435

Lumding & S&T/workshop – 1302

Tinsukia – 484

NewBongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) &EWS/BNGN – 539

Dibrugh - 276

Stipend

The candidates finally engaged will be provided Stipends at the prescribed rate as per the provision

Eligibility Criteria for Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Apprentice Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years as on 01.01.2020. ( Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. For persons with Disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years)

Selection Criteria for Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th class and ITI. The panel will be on the basis of average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. After preparation of merit list, the Document verification will be held in opted Divisions/Units, as per the mentioned in the candidate’s applications

How to Apply for Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE on www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. During submission of ONLINE application, a Registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are advised to preserve/note their Registration Number for further stages of engagement process/correspondence with RRC.

Application Fee:

Rs.100/- (Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway).

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website