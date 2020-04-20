Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for GDMO Posts

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 02 May 2020. The notification has been published by Mahanadi Coal website i.e. http://www.mahanadicoal.in.

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Important Dates

Closing date for online registration and form submission: 02 May 2020

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Vacancy Details

General Medical Consultant – 7 Posts

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MBBS degree with one-year internship and Valid Permanent Registration.

How to apply for Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for posts in the prescribed format and send the application to the office of “General Manager (PEE), NCL, Post - Singrauli, Distt-Singrauli (MP) PIN-486889 through email at gmee.ncl@coalindia.in on or before 02 May 2020 by 5 PM.

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 Medical Non Specialist Consultant (GDMO) Recruitment Notification PDF

NCL is headquartered in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The company operates through its 10 highly mechanized opencast. The company having abandoned resource of power grade coal, supplies more than 90% of its produced coal to the nearby pithead thermal power plants including India’s largest thermal power station NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Project.