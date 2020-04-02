Northern Railway Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 78 Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delhi

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Staff Nurse, Radiographer, Lab Technician, OTA, HA )and CMP Doctor (Full-time Specialist and General Duty Medical Practitioners) to work on contractual basis for 3 months only for COVID 19 Pandemic. The eligible persons can appear for walk-in-interview on 07 April 2020.
Walk-in-interview:
- Date - 07 April 2020
- Time - 10 AM onwards
Northern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts Vacancy Details
Paramedical Staff - 63 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 15 Posts
- Radiographer - 16 Posts
- Lab Technician - 16 Posts
- OTA - 8 Posts
- HA - 8 Posts
GDMO and Specialist - 15 Posts
- DSL Training Centre/TKD - 6 Posts
- RPF Barrack/TKD - 4 Posts
- Training School/SSB/T-Shed - 3 Posts
- RPSF/DBSI - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Northern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)
- Radiographer - Diploma in Radiographer/Science graduate and diploma in Radiographer
- Lab Technician - B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/or equivalent diploma in medical lab
- OTA - 10th passed and certificate course in dressing from a recognised university
- HA - 10th passed
- GDMO - MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed rotatory internship for one year and should possess valid registration certificate from any of the State Medical Council of India or MCI
- Specialist - PG/ Diploma Degree in the required speciality and registration certificate from any of the State Medical Council of India or MCI
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 Years
- Radiographer - 19 to 33 Years
- Lab Technician - 18 to 33 Years
- HA - 8 Posts - 18 to 33 Years
- GDMO and Specialist - 53 Years (61 for retried)
How to Apply for Northern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts
The eligible persons can appear for walk-in-interview at Committee Hall (vichar), Divisional Ralway Manager Officer, State Entry Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110055 on 07 April 2020 from 10 AM onwards.
Northern Railway Para Medical Staff Notification PDF