Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 for General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Northern Railway is hiring candidates for various posts of General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist in Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway/DLI Division. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview - 12 January 2022

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

GDMO - 6 Posts

Specialist (Pediatrician) - 1 Post

Specialist (Paediatrian) - 1 Post

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India; Must have completed rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the state medical council.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - not exceeding 50 years of age

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary

GDMO - Rs. 1, 25,000/-

Specialist (Paediatrian) - Rs. 1,40,000/-

Specialist (Paediatrian) - Rs. 1,40,000/-

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 January 2022 at Cheif Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway, Delhi along with the documents.

