JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 for General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 10:43 IST
Northern Railway Recruitment 2022
Northern Railway Recruitment 2022

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Northern Railway is hiring candidates for various posts of General Duty Medical Practitioners/Specialist in Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway/DLI Division. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview - 12 January 2022

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • GDMO - 6 Posts
  • Specialist (Pediatrician) - 1 Post
  • Specialist (Paediatrian) - 1 Post

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India; Must have completed rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the state medical council.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - not exceeding 50 years of age

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022  Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022  Salary

  • GDMO - Rs. 1, 25,000/-
  • Specialist (Paediatrian) - Rs. 1,40,000/-
  • Specialist (Paediatrian) - Rs. 1,40,000/-

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 January 2022 at Cheif Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway, Delhi along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 January 2022 - 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Constable, APO & Other Posts, Details Here

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Apply for 547 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts

 HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Apprentice Trainee @hal-india.co.in

 BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100+ Wealth Management Professionals and Marketing Officer

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.