NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 107 Apprentice: Apply Online @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25 August 2021 to 13 September 2021 on npcilcareers.co.in.

Approx 107 vacancies are available for Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Welder and Computer Operator & Programming Assistant.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 13 September 2021

Last Date of Hard Copy Submission - 27 September 2021

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Fitter - 30 Turner - 04 Machinist - 04 Electrician - 30 Electronic Mechanic - 30 Welder - 04 Computer Operator & Programming Asst - 05

NPCIL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade

How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

First, the candidate has to register himself at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship http://www.apprenticeship.org/ or http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/ have to apply for the respective trade through the Establishment Registration No. E08160800303, the establishment Id for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. The applications will not be accepted, if not applied in the Establishment ID.

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post may submit the application form available online at the NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in.The online application form will be available on till 13 August 2021.

Printout of online application (affixing original photo & candidate signature on the application) along with all the supporting documents listed in point No. 2 should reach to HR Officer Nuclear Training Centre, Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site NPCIL, P.O.-Anushakti, Via-Kota (Rajasthan), Pin- 323303 on or before 27 September 2021 by 17:00 Hrs.