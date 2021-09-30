Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 75 Trade Apprentice Post @npcilcareers.co.in, Check Application Process

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Kaiga Site has invited  online application for engagement as Trade Apprentices on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Sep 30, 2021 09:49 IST
NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification
NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Kaiga Site has invited  online application for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 for Kaiga Site, Karwar Taluk, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka - 581400. 

There are total 75 Trade Apprentice Post available to be filled for which interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 15 October 2021 on npcilcareers.co.in.

 
Important Dates for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 October 2021

Vacancy Details for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Fitter-20    
Turner-04
Machinist    -02
Electrician-30
Electronic/Mechanic-09
Welder-04
Draughtsman (Civil)-04
Surveyor-02
Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have ITI/Qualifications (Recognized by NCVT/SCVT) in the concerned Trades. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification. 

Age Limit for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Minimum Age - Not less than 14 years and
Maximum Age - Not exceed 24 years.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
The candidates shall have to submit their application along with the requisite documents through web portal https://apprenticeshipindia.org. In a bid to apply for the Apprentice posts, initially candidates  have to register themselves in the given portal.  After registering online, candidates are advised to take print out of their online application form submitted.

Take Free Online NPCIL STIPENDIARY TRAINEES / SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT B 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationNPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 75 Trade Apprentice Post @npcilcareers.co.in, Check Application Process
Notification DateSep 30, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionOct 15, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next