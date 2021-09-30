NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 75 Trade Apprentice Post @npcilcareers.co.in, Check Application Process

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Kaiga Site has invited online application for engagement as Trade Apprentices on its official website. Check details here.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Kaiga Site has invited online application for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 for Kaiga Site, Karwar Taluk, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka - 581400.

There are total 75 Trade Apprentice Post available to be filled for which interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 15 October 2021 on npcilcareers.co.in.



Important Dates for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 October 2021

Vacancy Details for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Fitter-20

Turner-04

Machinist -02

Electrician-30

Electronic/Mechanic-09

Welder-04

Draughtsman (Civil)-04

Surveyor-02

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI/Qualifications (Recognized by NCVT/SCVT) in the concerned Trades. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification.

Age Limit for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Minimum Age - Not less than 14 years and

Maximum Age - Not exceed 24 years.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The candidates shall have to submit their application along with the requisite documents through web portal https://apprenticeshipindia.org. In a bid to apply for the Apprentice posts, initially candidates have to register themselves in the given portal. After registering online, candidates are advised to take print out of their online application form submitted.