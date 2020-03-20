NPCIL Recruitment 2020: 200 Vacancies for Executive Trainee Posts through GATE 2018/2019/2020, Apply @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Industrial & Fire Safety disciplines by shortlisting candidates based on GATE Scores.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Executive Trainee GATE Recruitment 2020 on official website on or before 02 April 2020.



Notification Details

Advertisement Number - GHAVP/HRM/01/2020

Important Dates

⦁ Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 20 March 2020 from 10 AM

⦁ Last Date for Online Application Submission - 02 April 2020 till 5 PM

NPCIL Executive Trainee Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 200

⦁ Civil - 35

⦁ Mechanical - 85

⦁ Chemical - 20

⦁ Electronics - 8

⦁ Electrical -40

⦁ Instrumentation - 7

⦁ Industrial & Fire Safety - 5

Salary

⦁ Monthly Stipend – ` 55,000/-

⦁ One time Book Allowance – ` 18,000/-

⦁ Mandatory Lodging & Boarding – In accommodation as provided by NPCIL

Eligibility Creteria for Executive Trainee

⦁ BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 7 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

⦁ Applicants must have a valid GATE-2018 or GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline (except for Industrial & Fire Safety discipline).

⦁ For Industrial & Fire Safety discipline, applicants must have a valid GATE-2018 or GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 Score in Mechanical/Chemical discipline with engineering degree

Age Limit:

General – 26years

Selection Process for Executive Trainee Jobs 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score

Official Notification

Online Aplication

How to Apply for NPCIL Executive Trainee Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website npcilcareers.co.in from 20 March to 02 April 2020.

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC - Rs. 500

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - No Fee