NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NPCIL has invited online applications for the 107 Trade Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 107 Trade Apprentice posts. Ṭhese positions are available in various trades including Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and others under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 in the Rajasthan Rawatbhata Site. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 11, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the marks obtained by the candidates in ITI.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 12, 2023

Closing date of application: August 11, 2023



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter-30

Turner-4

Machinist-4

Electrician-30

Electronic Mechanic-30

Welder-4

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)-5



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of August 11, 2023)

Minimum 14 Years

Maximum 24 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month

Rs. 7700/: For those who have been engaged after one year of ITI course.

Rs. 8855/: For those who have been engaged after two years of ITI course.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF







NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidate will have to register themselves at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/ for the respective trade through the Establishment Registration No. E08160800303.

The establishment Id for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Rajasthan Atomic Power Station.

Candidates should note that the applications will not be accepted, if not applied in the Establishment ID. After that, the candidates must fill the online application available on www.npcilcareers.co.in.

You can check the notification link for details in this regard.

