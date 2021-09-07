NPCIL Recruitment 2021 through GATE 2022: Download Short Notice @npcilcareers.co.in, Details Here

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is hiring Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2022) through GATE 2022 Scores. Details Here.

NPCIL GATE Recruitment 2022: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL),a premier Public Sector Enterprise under the Administrative Control of the Department of Atomic Energy, has published a short notice for recruitment of Engineering Graduates as Executive Trainees (ET-2022) on its website - npcil.nic.in. NPCIL ET Recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2022 Scores.

Shortlisting of candidates for interview will be done based on the GATE Score.Candidates who are interested for NPCIL GATE Recruitment will be required to apply for GATE 2022. Those who score valid GATE Score would be able to apply online in NPCIL.NPCIL GATE 2022 Notification will be available on NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in & www.npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2022 results. The last date of application will be 10 April 2022 (tentatively).

The recruitment will be done for Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil Disciplines.

Candidates may visit http://www.gate.iitd.ac.in or any of the GATE zonal websites of IISc and IITs for detailed information on GATE 2022.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - NPCIL/HRM/ET/2021/03

Important Dates

NPCIL GATE 2022 Notification Date - to be released within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2022 results Starting Date for Online Application Submission – to be announced Last Date for Online Application Submission - 10 April 2022

NPCIL GATE 2022 Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee - to be announced

Civil

Mechanical

Chemical

Electronics - 8

Electrical

Instrumentation

NPCIL GATE 2022 Salary (Based on Previous Recruitment)

Monthly Stipend – Rs. 55,000/-

One time Book Allowance – Rs. 18,000/-

Mandatory Lodging & Boarding – In accommodation as provided by NPCIL

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Trainee through NPCIL GATE 2022 (Based on Previous Recruitment)

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 7 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

NPCIL GATE 2022 Age Limit:

26years

Selection Process for NPCIL GATE 2022 Executive Trainee Jobs

Selection will be done on the basis of valid GATE Score

How to Apply for NPCIL GATE 2022 Recruitment ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website - npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL GATE 2022 Short Notice