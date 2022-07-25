NSFDC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Executive and Others @nsfdc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

NSFDC has invited online application for the Junior Executive and Others on its official website. Check NSFDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NSFDC Recruitment 2022: The National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC), a Government of India Undertaking under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has invited application for the post of Junior Executive and Senior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 August 2022.

Notification Details NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advt. No. NSFDC/HR/Rectt./149/2022

Important Dates NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2022

Vacancy Details NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Junior Executive (Information Technology)-02

Senior Assistant-05

Eligibility Criteria NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive (Information Technology)-Bachelor‟s Degree in Computer Science/Computer

Application/IT or PGDCA with Master Degree in Commerce/Economics/Business Administration from a recognized University. He/she should have knowledge of one or more programming language like VB, C, C++, C# and Web Designing/ Scripting and

HTML/DHTML, ASP Programming etc. and back end software like MS-SQL, Oracle etc.

2. Minimum 3 years' hand-on relevant experience in software Development in a Financial Institution/ similar organization. He/she should be well acquainted with recent/ latest programming software and work

Senior Assistant-Degree in Commerce/Eco/Statistics/Arts/Science from a recognized University.

2. Minimum 1 years‟ experience in the relevant field.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job: PDF





How to Apply NSFDC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Candidates can apply online only on the link available at NSFDC

website i.e. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nsfdcjun22/ on or before 14 August 2022.