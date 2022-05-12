NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: Keep these Documents ready before Applying Online

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 12, 2022 12:28 IST
Modified On: May 12, 2022 12:28 IST
NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: UGC NET 2022 Registrations are being held by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will end on 20th May 2022. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam

Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form

30th April to 20th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM)

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI

20th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form

21st May to 23rd May 2022

Intimation of Cities of exam centres

To be announced later on website

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA

To be announced later on website

Dates of Examination

June 2022 (Tentative)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration: Prerequisites before applying online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

S.No.

Document/Information required for filling out UGC NET 2022 APPLICATION FORM

1

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

2

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

3

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

4

Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code

5

Four cities for Centres of your choice  - Check Exam Centre List

6

Code of NET Subject

7

Code of subject at Post Graduation Level

8

Code of Post Graduation Course

10

Category Certificate

11

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

12

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

13

e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate

14

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)

Code

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

01

ANDHRA PRADESH

02

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

03

ASSAM

04

BIHAR

05

CHANDIGARH

06

CHHATTISGARH

07

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

08

DAMAN & DIU

09

DELHI/NEW DELHI

10

GOA

11

GUJARAT

12

HARYANA

13

HIMACHAL PRADESH

14

JAMMU & KASHMIR

15

JHARKHAND

16

KARNATAKA

17

KERALA

18

LADAKH

19

LAKSHADWEEP

20

MADHYA PRADESH

21

MAHARASHTRA

22

MANIPUR

23

MEGHALAYA

24

MIZORAM

25

NAGALAND

26

ODISHA

27

PUDUCHERRY

28

PUNJAB

29

RAJASTHAN

30

SIKKIM

31

TAMIL NADU

32

TELANGANA

33

TRIPURA

34

UTTAR PRADESH

35

UTTARAKHAND

36

WEST BENGAL

37

FAQ

Q1. What are the Registration Dates for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

30th April To 20th May 2022

Q2. Which is the Official Website for UGC NET 2022 Exam Registration?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. What is the Application Fee for UGC NET 2022 Exam Registration?

General - Rs. 1100; OBC/ EWS - Rs. 550; SC/ ST/ PwD/ Third Gender - Rs. 275
