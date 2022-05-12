NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: Keep these Documents ready before Applying Online

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20 th May: Get the list of documents and information which the candidates must keep ready with themselves before applying for the UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: UGC NET 2022 Registrations are being held by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will end on 20th May 2022. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 20th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 20th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 21st May to 23rd May 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be announced later on website Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be announced later on website Dates of Examination June 2022 (Tentative)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration: Prerequisites before applying online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

S.No. Document/Information required for filling out UGC NET 2022 APPLICATION FORM 1 Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth 2 Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID 3 Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet 4 Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code 5 Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List 6 Code of NET Subject 7 Code of subject at Post Graduation Level 8 Code of Post Graduation Course 10 Category Certificate 11 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable 12 Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable 13 e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate 14 Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order) Code ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 01 ANDHRA PRADESH 02 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 03 ASSAM 04 BIHAR 05 CHANDIGARH 06 CHHATTISGARH 07 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 08 DAMAN & DIU 09 DELHI/NEW DELHI 10 GOA 11 GUJARAT 12 HARYANA 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 14 JAMMU & KASHMIR 15 JHARKHAND 16 KARNATAKA 17 KERALA 18 LADAKH 19 LAKSHADWEEP 20 MADHYA PRADESH 21 MAHARASHTRA 22 MANIPUR 23 MEGHALAYA 24 MIZORAM 25 NAGALAND 26 ODISHA 27 PUDUCHERRY 28 PUNJAB 29 RAJASTHAN 30 SIKKIM 31 TAMIL NADU 32 TELANGANA 33 TRIPURA 34 UTTAR PRADESH 35 UTTARAKHAND 36 WEST BENGAL 37

