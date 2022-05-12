NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: Keep these Documents ready before Applying Online

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: UGC NET 2022 Registrations are being held by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will end on 20th May 2022. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Submission of Online Application Form
|
30th April to 20th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM)
|
Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI
|
20th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)
|
Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form
|
21st May to 23rd May 2022
|
Intimation of Cities of exam centres
|
To be announced later on website
|
Downloading of Admit Card from NTA
|
To be announced later on website
|
Dates of Examination
NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration: Prerequisites before applying online
Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
Document/Information required for filling out UGC NET 2022 APPLICATION FORM
|
1
|
Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
|
2
|
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
|
3
|
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet
|
4
|
Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code
|
5
|
Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List
|
6
|
Code of NET Subject
|
7
|
Code of subject at Post Graduation Level
|
8
|
Code of Post Graduation Course
|
10
|
Category Certificate
|
11
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
|
12
|
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
|
13
|
e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate
|
14
|
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes
|
Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)
|
Code
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
01
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
02
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
03
|
ASSAM
|
04
|
BIHAR
|
05
|
CHANDIGARH
|
06
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
07
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
08
|
DAMAN & DIU
|
09
|
DELHI/NEW DELHI
|
10
|
GOA
|
11
|
GUJARAT
|
12
|
HARYANA
|
13
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
14
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
15
|
JHARKHAND
|
16
|
KARNATAKA
|
17
|
KERALA
|
18
|
LADAKH
|
19
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
20
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
21
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
22
|
MANIPUR
|
23
|
MEGHALAYA
|
24
|
MIZORAM
|
25
|
NAGALAND
|
26
|
ODISHA
|
27
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
28
|
PUNJAB
|
29
|
RAJASTHAN
|
30
|
SIKKIM
|
31
|
TAMIL NADU
|
32
|
TELANGANA
|
33
|
TRIPURA
|
34
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
35
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
36
|
WEST BENGAL
|
37
Candidates can check important study material and information related to NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam from the links given below: