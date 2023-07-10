NTA Visva Bharati Answer Key 2023 Out for Non-Teaching Posts

NTA Visva Bharti Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer keys on July 10, 2023 for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 on the official website-vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. Check download link here.

NTA Visva Bharti Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer keys download link for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Non-Teaching post can download the answer key 2023 from the official website-vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

Alternatively you can download the Non-Teaching posts answer key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: NTA Visva Bharti Answer Key 2023

https://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/Visvabharati_QuestionChallenge2023/Login.aspx

Process To Download Answer Key

To download the Non-Teaching posts answer key 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Candidates will have to first choose the login type menu on the home page. After that, you will have to provide your login credentials including application no and security pin to the link on the home page.

Written Exam Update For Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk Posts



It is noted that the National Testing Agency has conducted the stage I examination for the recruitment to the post of Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk on June 27/28, 2023. Now the answer key for the above post written exam is available on its official website.

Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer key from July 10 to 12, 2023 through online mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 non-refundable as a processing fee to raise their objections for the answer key.

Process To Download: Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Answer key 2023