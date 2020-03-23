NTPC Interview Schedule 2020 for Engineer Posts Postponed Due to COVID-19 @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Interview Schedule 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has been postponed the Interview Schedule for Engineer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the Engineer posts can check the notification available on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC)- https://ntpccareers.net/openings.php.



Candidates selected for the Engineer posts for the Interview round can check the official notification available on the official website.

According to the short notification released by the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC), “Due to Corona (COVID-19), interviews scheduled for the post of experienced engineers for shift operation (Advt No. 02/19) POSTPONED till further notice. “

Earlier National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of experienced engineers for shift operation (Advt No. 02/19). You can check the list available on the official website of NTPC.

It is noted that National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) had invited online applications from experienced Engineers in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines at E2 grade for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant.

How to Check NTPC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement notice

Visit to the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC)- https://ntpccareers.net

Go to the Current Opening section on the home page.

You will get the message displayed as- "22nd March 2020 Due to Corona (COVID-19), interviews scheduled for the post of experienced engineers for shift operation (Advt No. 02/19) POSTPONED till further notice"

Save the copy for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) for latest updates regarding the Engineer recruitment process.