NTPC Recruitment 2020 for 275 Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts, Apply @ntpccareers.com

NTPC Recruitment 2020 : National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Engineer and Assistant Chemist. A total of 275 vacancies are available out of which 250 are for Engineer and 25 for Assistant Chemist Posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 15 July 2020. The last date for NTPC Engineer and Assistant Registration is 31July 2020. Before applying for the posts, the candidates should ensure that they fullfill the required eligibility criteria.

As per the official website - NTPC is looking for 250 experienced Engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant and 25 Experienced Assistant Chemists for our Stations/Projects.

NTPC Short Notification

Official Website

NTPC Vacancy Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 15 July 2020

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 31 July 2020

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 275 Posts

Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) - 250 Posts

Assistant Chemist - 25 Posts

NTPC Salary:

Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) - Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,60,000

Assistant Chemist - Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Engineer and Assistant Chemist

Experience:

Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) - 3 years of experience

Assistant Chemist - 3 years of experience

How to Apply for NTPC Engineer and Assistant Chemist Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply online for NTPC Recruitment 2020 on www.ntpccareer.net from 15 July to 31 July 2020.

NTPC Registration Fee:

General/EWS/ OBC Candidates - Rs. 150/-

SC/ST /PwBD/XSM Category Candidates - No Fee

NTPC Recruitment Notification PDF

NTPC Online Application Link