NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 230 Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts @ntpccareers.net before 10 March

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has started the online application for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist on ntpc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Engineer Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 March 2021 on official website ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment Notification PDF

NTPC AE Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 24 February 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 10 March 2021

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 230

Assistant Engineer (AE) - 200 Posts (Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation)

Assistant Chemist - 30 Posts

NTPC Salary:

E0 grade/(Rs. 30,000 – 1,20,000) with initial basic pay of Rs. 30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer - Engineering Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from recognized university with one year post qualification experience.

Assistant Chemist - M.Sc in Chemistry with 60% marks from recognized university with one year post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Process for NTPC Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam. The test will consists of 2 parts i.e. Subject Knowledge Test and Aptitude Test. The candidates have to qualify separately in both parts

How to Apply for NTPC Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on www.ntpccareer.net from 24 February to 10 March 2021.

Application Fee: