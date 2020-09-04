Study at Home
NVS 2020-21 PGT/TGT/FCSA/MISC Recruitment Notification released @navodaya.gov.in for 454 Vacancies: Apply Online by 11 Sept

NVS 2020-21 Recruitment TGT/PGT/FCSA/MISC Notification has been released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to fill 454 vacancies in JNVs of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Apply Online for NVS Recruitment 2020 till 11 September 2020. Check Process here.

Sep 4, 2020 18:17 IST
NVS Recruitment 2020
NVS Recruitment 2020-21 TGT/PGT/FCSA: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the official notification regarding recruitment of 454 Vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Teachers and Faculty-cum-System-Administrator (FCSA). The Navodaya Samiti aims to fill a total of 98 Vacancies of PGT, 283 Vacancies of TGT and 73 Vacancies of FCSA in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) of Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The NVS TGT/PGT/Misc Online application process has begun already. Candidates need to apply online for NVS Posts through E-Mail and by filling online Google Form. The last date to apply online is 11 September 2020. In this article, we have shared below the details of the NVS Recruitment 2020 including application process, selection and important dates.

Candidates who qualify the selection process for this year's NVS Recruitment will get appointed in the selected JNVs located in States and UTs mentioned above. The appointment will be purely on contract basis. Have a look at the important details of the recruitment process below:

PDF Download NVS PGT/TGT/Misc Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

NVS 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of NVS Recruitment Notification 2020-21

3 September 2020

Start of Application Process

3 September 2020

Last Date of sending Applications

11 September 2020

Release of Interview Schedule

14 September 2020

Interview Date

15 - 17 September 2020

NVS 2020: Recruitment and Vacancies of PGT/TGT/FCSA

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in its notification has stated that this recruitment drive will fill a total of 454 Vacancies during 2020-21 of teachers and administrators on contractual basis. Have a look at the vacancy details below:

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Total Vacancies

PGT

Hindi-16

English-06

Mathematics- 10

Biology-17

Chemistry-14

Physics-14

Economics-03

Geography- 06

History-10

PGT-I.T.- 02

98

TGT

Hindi-48

English-31

Mathematics-48

Science-28

So.St.-32

Marathi-08

Gujarati-13

Art-17

Music13 PET(Male)-20

PET(Female)-13

Librarian-12

283

FCSA

73 JNVs

73

Total

454

How to Apply for NVS Recruitment 2020?

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will accept applications for the notified posts through E-Mail and Google form itself. Application through Fax or Post will not be considered. The E-Mail applications can be send only till 5 pm on September 11, 2020. The application process involves two steps. Have a look at process:

E-Mail by 11 September

Google Form

Candidates need to e-mail duly filled application along with the required documents to Conpune20@gmail.com.

Fill Online Form to Apply for NVS PGT/TGT/FCSA Recruitment 2020

Selection Process for NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Recruitment 2020

The recruitment of these posts will be carried out through virtual Interview and details of the interview will be communicated at NVS RO Pune website.

NVS TGT/PGT Salary 2020

The candidates recruited through this drive on contractual basis will be offered following consolidated salary monthly:

PGT: Rs 27,500 pm for normal station & Rs 32,500 pm for hard station

TGT: Rs 26,250 pm for normal station & Rs 31,250 pm for hard station

