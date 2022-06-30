NVS Teacher Recruitment Notification 2022 (Soon): 1616 Vacancies Expected for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts

NVS Teacher Notification 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of various teacher posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. As per the reports, a total of 1616 vacancies shall be filled under NVS Recruitment 2022.
The Samiti will invite the online applications from eligible candidates on its official website. As per the reports, the NVS Teacher Online Application Process will start on 02 July 2022 and will be concluded on 22 July 2022.
NVS will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. However, the exam for Principal Posts will be held in Delhi NCR only. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round.
NVS Teacher Important Dates
|NVS Teacher Notification Date
|
Soon
|NVS Teacher Online Application Starting Date
|02 July 2022
|NVS Teacher Online Registration Last Date
|22 July 2022
|NVS Teacher Exam Date
|to be announced
NVS Teacher Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Principal
|12
|PGT
|Biology
|42
|Chemistry
|55
|Commerce
|29
|Economics
|83
|English
|37
|Geography
|41
|Hindi
|20
|History
|23
|Maths
|26
|Physics
|19
|Computer Science
|22
|TGT
|English
|144
|Hindi
|147
|Maths
|167
|Science
|101
|Social Science
|124
|TGT (Third Language)
|343
|Music Teacher
|33
|Art Teacher
|43
|PET Male
|21
|PET Female
|31
|Librarian
|53
Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Principal - PG with 60% marks and B.Ed or equivalent teacher degree.
- PGT - 2 years PG Intergrated course in the concerned subject with atleast 50% marks or Master Degree in concerned subject with 50% marks. B.Ed Degree
- TGT - 4 years integrated degree course in the concerned with minumum 50 % marks OR Bachelor Hons with 50% marks in all concerned subject and in aggregate and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 2 years OR Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks in all concerned subject and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 3 years
- Music Teacher - 5 years study in the music institute or Graduation with Music or 10+2 with Sangeet Visharad Exam
- Art Teacher - 12th and 4 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or 10th and 5 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or Degree in
- Fine Arts
- PET - B.P.Ed
- Librarian -Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or Graduation with 1-year Diploma
Age Limit:
- Principal - Max 50 Yrs
- PGT - Max 40 Yrs
- TGT - Max 35 Yrs
- Music Teacher - Max 35 Yrs
- Art Teacher - Max 35 Yrs
- PET - Max 35 Yrs
- Librarian - Max 35 Yrs
Selection Process for NVS Teacher Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Written Exam
- Interview (except Librarian)
- Document Verification
NVS Teacher Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy
|
80
|
80
|
Language Competency Test (General English -10 , General Hindi -10)
|
20
|
20
|
|
150
|
150