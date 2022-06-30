NVS Teacher Recruitment Notification 2022 (Soon): 1616 Vacancies Expected for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is hiring TGT, PGT, Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. Candidates can check the important dates, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 12:30 IST
NVS Recruitment 2022
NVS Recruitment 2022

NVS Teacher Notification 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of various teacher posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. As per the reports, a total of 1616 vacancies shall be filled under NVS Recruitment 2022.

The Samiti will invite the online applications from eligible candidates on its official website. As per the reports, the NVS Teacher Online Application Process will start on 02 July 2022 and will be concluded on 22 July 2022.

NVS will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. However, the exam for Principal Posts will be held in Delhi NCR only. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round.  

NVS Teacher Important Dates

NVS Teacher Notification Date

Soon
NVS Teacher Online Application Starting Date 02 July 2022
NVS Teacher Online Registration Last Date 22 July 2022
NVS Teacher Exam Date to be announced

NVS Teacher Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies
Principal   12
PGT  Biology 42
  Chemistry 55
  Commerce 29
  Economics 83
  English 37
  Geography 41
  Hindi 20
  History 23
  Maths 26
  Physics 19
  Computer Science 22
TGT English 144
  Hindi 147
  Maths 167
  Science 101
  Social Science 124
TGT (Third Language)   343
Music Teacher 33
Art Teacher 43
PET Male 21
PET Female 31
Librarian 53

 

Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Principal - PG with 60% marks and B.Ed or equivalent teacher degree. 
  • PGT - 2 years PG Intergrated course in the concerned subject with atleast 50% marks or Master Degree in concerned subject with 50% marks. B.Ed Degree
  • TGT - 4 years integrated degree course in the concerned with minumum 50 % marks OR Bachelor Hons with 50% marks in all concerned subject and in aggregate and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 2 years OR Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks in all concerned subject and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 3 years
  • Music Teacher - 5 years study in the music institute or Graduation with Music or 10+2 with Sangeet Visharad Exam
  • Art Teacher - 12th and  4 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or 10th and 5 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts  or Degree in
  • Fine Arts 
  • PET - B.P.Ed 
  • Librarian -Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or Graduation with 1-year Diploma

Age Limit:

  • Principal  - Max 50 Yrs
  • PGT - Max 40 Yrs
  • TGT - Max 35 Yrs
  • Music Teacher - Max 35 Yrs
  • Art Teacher - Max 35 Yrs
  • PET - Max 35 Yrs
  • Librarian     - Max 35 Yrs

Selection Process for NVS Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Online Written Exam
  2. Interview (except Librarian)
  3. Document Verification

NVS Teacher Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Awareness

10

10

3 hours

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy

80

80

Language Competency Test (General English -10 , General Hindi -10)

20

20

 

150

150

 

