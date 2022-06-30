NVS Teacher Recruitment Notification 2022 (Soon): 1616 Vacancies Expected for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is hiring TGT, PGT, Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. Candidates can check the important dates, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here.

NVS Teacher Notification 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of various teacher posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. As per the reports, a total of 1616 vacancies shall be filled under NVS Recruitment 2022.

The Samiti will invite the online applications from eligible candidates on its official website. As per the reports, the NVS Teacher Online Application Process will start on 02 July 2022 and will be concluded on 22 July 2022.

NVS will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. However, the exam for Principal Posts will be held in Delhi NCR only. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round.

NVS Teacher Important Dates

NVS Teacher Notification Date Soon NVS Teacher Online Application Starting Date 02 July 2022 NVS Teacher Online Registration Last Date 22 July 2022 NVS Teacher Exam Date to be announced

NVS Teacher Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Principal 12 PGT Biology 42 Chemistry 55 Commerce 29 Economics 83 English 37 Geography 41 Hindi 20 History 23 Maths 26 Physics 19 Computer Science 22 TGT English 144 Hindi 147 Maths 167 Science 101 Social Science 124 TGT (Third Language) 343 Music Teacher 33 Art Teacher 43 PET Male 21 PET Female 31 Librarian 53

Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, Principal and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Principal - PG with 60% marks and B.Ed or equivalent teacher degree.

PGT - 2 years PG Intergrated course in the concerned subject with atleast 50% marks or Master Degree in concerned subject with 50% marks. B.Ed Degree

TGT - 4 years integrated degree course in the concerned with minumum 50 % marks OR Bachelor Hons with 50% marks in all concerned subject and in aggregate and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 2 years OR Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks in all concerned subject and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 3 years

Music Teacher - 5 years study in the music institute or Graduation with Music or 10+2 with Sangeet Visharad Exam

Art Teacher - 12th and 4 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or 10th and 5 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or Degree in

Fine Arts

PET - B.P.Ed

Librarian -Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or Graduation with 1-year Diploma

Age Limit:

Principal - Max 50 Yrs

PGT - Max 40 Yrs

TGT - Max 35 Yrs

Music Teacher - Max 35 Yrs

Art Teacher - Max 35 Yrs

PET - Max 35 Yrs

Librarian - Max 35 Yrs

Selection Process for NVS Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Written Exam Interview (except Librarian) Document Verification

NVS Teacher Exam Pattern