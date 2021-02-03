OAVS Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection for Principals and Teachers Posts upto 5 Feb @oav.edu.in

OAVS Answer Key 2021 Out: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has released the answer key of online exam held on 25 January,29 January and 30 January 2021 for the post of Principal and Teaching Staff. Candidates can download OAVS Answer Key from the official website of OAVS - oav.edu.in.

Candidates can also submit objection, if any, against OAV Answer key and question through online mode. OAVS Answer Key Objection Link is available on the website from 03 December 2021 to 05 December 2021 for three days for the candidates who appeared at CBT to upload their objections.

OAVS Answer Key Link is given below. The candidate can download OAVS Teacher Answer Key and submit objections, directly, through the link below:

OAVS Answer Key Download Link

How to Download OAVS Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - oav.edu.in Click on the link ‘Link for Inviting Objection on QA in CBT’ given under ‘Recruitment’ Section under ‘Announcement’ at the bottom of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to login using your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download OAV Answer Key 2019 Download Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections.

OAVS Result shall be released after considering all the objections. OAVS had invited application for recruitment for filling up 737 vacancies for the posts such as TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher and Principal in in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas through direct recruitment.