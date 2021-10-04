Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts, Download Notification and Application Form Here

Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021: Office of Commissioner of Customs has issued a notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts in Marine Wing under the Jurisdiction of Commssioner of Custom, Mangalore, in the employment newspaper dared 02 October. Interested candidates can submit offline applications within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.
The vacancies are available for Seaman, Greaser, Tradesman, Launch Mechanic, Sukhani, Senior Deckhand, Engine Driver Posts.
Important Dates:
Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper
Vacancy Details
- Seaman - 7
- Greaser - 3
- Tradesman - 1
- Launch Mechanic - 2
- Sukhani - 1
- Senior Deckhand - 2
- Engine Driver - 3
Eligibility Criteria for Mangalore Customs Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Seaman - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience
- Greaser - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience
- Tradesman - ITI certificate, 10th class passed and 2 years of experience
- Launch Mechanic - 8th class passed and 5 years of service
- Sukhani - 8th class passed and 7 years of service
- Senior Deckhand - 8th class passed and 5 years of experience
- Engine Driver - 8th class passed and 10 years of service
Age Limit:
- Seaman - 18 to 25 years
- Greaser - 18 to 25 years
- Tradesman - 25 years
- Launch Mechanic - 30 years
- Sukhani - 30 years
- Senior Deckhand - 30 years
- Engine Driver - 35 years
How to Apply for Office of Mangalore Customs Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send their application to the Additional Commissioner of Customs, New Custom House, Panambur, Mangaluru - 575010.
Office of Commissioner of Customs Group C Notification