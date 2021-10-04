Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts, Download Notification and Application Form Here

Office of Commissioner of Customs is looking for Seaman, Greaser, Tradesman, Launch Mechanic, Sukhani, Senior Deckhand, Engine Driver Posts. Check vacancy, eligibility and other details.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 11:19 IST
Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021

Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021: Office of Commissioner of Customs has issued a notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts in Marine Wing under the Jurisdiction of Commssioner of Custom, Mangalore, in the employment newspaper dared 02 October. Interested candidates can submit offline applications within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

The vacancies are available for Seaman, Greaser, Tradesman, Launch Mechanic, Sukhani, Senior Deckhand, Engine Driver Posts.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Vacancy Details

  • Seaman - 7
  • Greaser - 3
  • Tradesman - 1
  • Launch Mechanic - 2
  • Sukhani - 1
  • Senior Deckhand - 2
  • Engine Driver - 3

Eligibility Criteria for Mangalore Customs Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Seaman - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience
  • Greaser - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience
  • Tradesman - ITI certificate, 10th class passed and 2 years of experience
  • Launch Mechanic - 8th class passed and 5 years of service
  • Sukhani - 8th class passed and 7 years of service
  • Senior Deckhand - 8th class passed and 5 years of experience
  • Engine Driver - 8th class passed and 10 years of service

Age Limit:

  • Seaman - 18 to 25 years
  • Greaser - 18 to 25 years
  • Tradesman - 25 years
  • Launch Mechanic - 30 years
  • Sukhani - 30 years
  • Senior Deckhand - 30 years
  • Engine Driver - 35 years

How to Apply for Office of  Mangalore Customs Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application to the Additional Commissioner of Customs, New Custom House, Panambur, Mangaluru - 575010.

 Office of Commissioner of Customs Group C Notification

Official Website

Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
Job Summary
NotificationOffice of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts
Notification Date2 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission2 Nov, 2021
CityMangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
