Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts, Download Notification and Application Form Here

Office of Commissioner of Customs is looking for Seaman, Greaser, Tradesman, Launch Mechanic, Sukhani, Senior Deckhand, Engine Driver Posts. Check vacancy, eligibility and other details.

Office of Commissioner of Customs Recruitment 2021: Office of Commissioner of Customs has issued a notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts in Marine Wing under the Jurisdiction of Commssioner of Custom, Mangalore, in the employment newspaper dared 02 October. Interested candidates can submit offline applications within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

The vacancies are available for Seaman, Greaser, Tradesman, Launch Mechanic, Sukhani, Senior Deckhand, Engine Driver Posts.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Vacancy Details

Seaman - 7

Greaser - 3

Tradesman - 1

Launch Mechanic - 2

Sukhani - 1

Senior Deckhand - 2

Engine Driver - 3

Eligibility Criteria for Mangalore Customs Group C Posts



Educational Qualification:

Seaman - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience

Greaser - 10th class passed and 3 years of experience

Tradesman - ITI certificate, 10th class passed and 2 years of experience

Launch Mechanic - 8th class passed and 5 years of service

Sukhani - 8th class passed and 7 years of service

Senior Deckhand - 8th class passed and 5 years of experience

Engine Driver - 8th class passed and 10 years of service

Age Limit:

Seaman - 18 to 25 years

Greaser - 18 to 25 years

Tradesman - 25 years

Launch Mechanic - 30 years

Sukhani - 30 years

Senior Deckhand - 30 years

Engine Driver - 35 years

How to Apply for Office of Mangalore Customs Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application to the Additional Commissioner of Customs, New Custom House, Panambur, Mangaluru - 575010.

Office of Commissioner of Customs Group C Notification

Official Website