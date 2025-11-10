MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025 for 19 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility

By Manish Kumar
Nov 10, 2025

Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Cochin invited applications for 19 Seaman, Greaser and Senior Store Keeper. Check the online application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc.

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025: Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin invited applications for the recruitment of Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted/Non-Ministerial) posts in the Customs Marine Wing.. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before December 15, 2025. A total of 19 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Tradesman, Seaman, Greaser and Senior Store Keeper. 

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Customs Preventive Commissionerate Group C Cadre Vacancy Details

A total of 19 posts are to be filled through  the recruitment drive. Check the details of posts declared given below-

Tradesman 03
Seaman 11
Greaser 04
Senior Store Keeper 01

Customs Preventive Commissionerate Group C 2025 Eligibility 

Candidates should have posts wise educational qualification to apply for these vacancies. You can check the posts wise eligibility given below-

Tradesman i) I.T.I certificate in Mechanic/Diesel/Fitter/Turner/W elder/ Electrician /Instrumental/Carpentry. ii) Xth Class or equivalent. iii) 2 years' experience in Engineering/Automobile/ Ship Repair organization.
Seaman i) Xth Class pass or equivalent. ii) Three years' experience in sea going mechanized vessel with two years in helmsman and seamanship work.
Greaser i) Xth Class pass or equivalent. ii) Three years' experience in sea going mechanized vessel on main and auxiliary machinery maintenance.
Senior Store Keeper i) X Class or Equivalent ii) Minimum 8 years' experience in Storekeeping automobile/ Engineering Accounting and procurement duties of Engineering and General Stores.

How To Apply For Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025?

Candidates are advised to send their application form in the prescribed format with relevant attached photocopies of educational qualification, proof of Age, Category, essential and desirable certification etc. wherever necessary and four unsigned passport size photographs and two selfaddressed unstamped envelopes of 25 cms x 12 cms by Ordinary post to the address mentioned in the notification. 

