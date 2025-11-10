Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025 for 19 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025: Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin invited applications for the recruitment of Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted/Non-Ministerial) posts in the Customs Marine Wing.. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before December 15, 2025. A total of 19 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Tradesman, Seaman, Greaser and Senior Store Keeper.

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Cochin Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Customs Preventive Commissionerate Group C Cadre Vacancy Details

A total of 19 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details of posts declared given below-

Tradesman 03 Seaman 11 Greaser 04 Senior Store Keeper 01

Customs Preventive Commissionerate Group C 2025 Eligibility