OHPC Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download TNE Call Letter Here

OHPC Admit Card 2022 (Released): Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Technical Non-Executive Trainee (TNE Trainee). Students can download OHPC TNE Admit Card from the website of the OHPC i.e. ohpcltd.com using their User ID and Password.
OHPC Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below.
The exam will be computer based comprises of 120 Multiple Choice Questions divided into two parts as follow:
Part 1: 40 Questions from General Aptitude- Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, General Awareness etc.
Part 2: 80 questions on subject knowledge in the respective discipline.
1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The duration of the exam is two hours.
How to Download OHPC Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the website of OHPC and go to the ‘Career’ Tab and the 'Curren Opening' available on the homepage
- Click on the ‘E-admit Card Download Link’ given under ‘Advertisement for Recruitment to the Post of TNE Trainees.’
- A new page will be opened. Furnish the login details and login into your account
- Download OHPC Call Letter