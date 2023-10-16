OHPC Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download MT DET TNE Call Letter at ohpcltd.com

OHPC Admit Card 2023 has been released at the official website i.e. ohpcltd.com: Check direct download to download MT DET TNE Call Letter, Steps to Download, and other details here.

OHPC Admit Card 2023: OHPC released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held for various Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainees, Management Trainee (MTs) and Diploma Engineer Trainee Posts. Candidates can download the OHPC MT Admit Card, OHPC DET Admit Card and OHPC TNE Admit Card by visiting the official website of the OHPC.

The direct link to download the admit card is also given in this article. The candidates are required to use their ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’.

OHPC MT Admit Card Download Here OHPC DET Admit Card Download Here OHPC TNE Admit Card Download Here

How to Download OHPC Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the OHPC

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage ‘ Admit Card Download Link for MT,DET & TNE Recruitment

Step 3: Enter the asked details

Step 4: Download OHPC MT DET TNE Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card