OHPC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ohpcltd.com: Submit Your Objection

OHPC Answer Key 2022 has been released by Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited on the website of OHPC i.e. ohpcltd.com. Candidates can check the link here.

OHPC Answer Key 2022: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) uploaded the answer keys of the exam conducted for the post of Technical Non-Executive Trainee (TNE Trainee), Management Trainee (MT) and Diploma in Engineer Trainee (DET). Candidates who have attended the exam can download OHPC Trainee Answer Key, OHPC MT Answer Key and OHPC DET Answer Key 2022 from the official website i.e. ohpcltd.com.

OHPC Answer Key Download Link



The candidates can also submit objections, if any, on the official website of the OHPC on the provided link. The candidates need to log in with the link.

How to Download OHPC Answer Key 2022 ?

Search for the OHPC website i.e. ohpcltd.com Now, click on the ‘Objection Management for the post of MT, DET & TNE’ link flashing on the official website Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Login into your account Download the answer key

The result shall also be released in due course of time. OHPC will consider all the objections and will prepare the result accordingly.

OHPC invited applications for the post of Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainees (for Electrical, Mechanical, Welder, Crane Operator, Wireman and Storekeeper), Management Trainees (Finance, HR, Estate, PR, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (Electrical, Civil and Mechanical) from 12 October 2022 to 11 November 2022.