OICL Assistant Salary 2025, In Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile

OICL Assistant Salary: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited aims to fill 500 vacancies for the appointment of Assistants in the Class III cadre. It is a golden chance for graduates looking for a stable career path and a decent salary. The selection journey includes three steps such as Preliminary, Mains, and Regional Language Test. The pay scale of the OICL Assistant post will range between Rs. 22405 to Rs. 62265. The overall monthly remuneration (Pre-revision) will be around Rs 40000 per month at the entry level. Those who are willing to apply for this designation should also check its job responsibilities to avoid dissatisfaction later on. Continue reading to learn more about the OICL Assistant salary and job profile on this page. OICL Assistant Salary 2025 Interested candidates should be familiar with the OICL Assistant salary and job profile before applying. It helps them ascertain whether the role aligns with their financial expectations and career goals. The starting basic pay of this role is Rs 22405 per month. Along with attractive basic pay, the selected candidates will also enjoy various allowances based on the place of posting. Therefore, candidates should excel in all the selection rounds in order to get appointed for the notified post.

OICL Assistant Salary Structure The OICL Assistant salary structure and allowances are determined as per the rules and regulations of the company. It involves multiple parameters such as basic pay, perks & allowances, gross pay, deductions, net pay, in-hand salary, and more. The salary offered to newly appointed employees ensures financial profits and reveals associated responsibilities. Let’s discuss the complete breakdown of the salary structure with regular increment amounts in the table below. Pay Scale Rs.22405-1305(1)-23710-1425(2)- 26560- 1605(5)- 34585- 1855(2)- 38295- 2260(3)- 45075-2345(2)- 49765-2500(5)-62265 Basic Pay Years of Service Rs. 22405 Entry Level Rs 23710 After 1 year of Service Rs 26560 After 3 years Rs 34585 After 8 years Rs 38295 After 10 years Rs 45075 After 13 years Rs 49765 After 15 years Rs 62265 After 20 years

OICL Assistant Salary In Hand The appointed candidates will receive the OICL Assistant salary per month after subtracting applicable deductions from the total of basic pay and allowances. The starting basic pay for the Assistant post will be Rs 22405, which may eventually increase up to Rs 62265, based on allowances and service tenure. The overall monthly salary (Pre-revision) will be around Rs 40000 per month in a Metro City. The actual remuneration varies as per the place of posting and other conditions. OICL Assistant Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the candidates may enjoy several allowances, benefits, and perks as per the company’s guidelines. The amount of these allowances varies as per the city of posting. Check below the key allowances that are part of the OICL Assistant salary: