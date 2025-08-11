OICL Assistant Salary 2025, In Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile

OICL Assistant Salary: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited aims to fill 500 vacancies for the appointment of Assistants in the Class III cadre. It is a golden chance for graduates looking for a stable career path and a decent salary. The selection journey includes three steps such as Preliminary, Mains, and Regional Language Test. The pay scale of the OICL Assistant post will range between Rs. 22405 to Rs. 62265. The overall monthly remuneration (Pre-revision) will be around Rs 40000 per month at the entry level. Those who are willing to apply for this designation should also check its job responsibilities to avoid dissatisfaction later on. Continue reading to learn more about the OICL Assistant salary and job profile on this page.
OICL Assistant Salary 2025
Interested candidates should be familiar with the OICL Assistant salary and job profile before applying. It helps them ascertain whether the role aligns with their financial expectations and career goals. The starting basic pay of this role is Rs 22405 per month. Along with attractive basic pay, the selected candidates will also enjoy various allowances based on the place of posting. Therefore, candidates should excel in all the selection rounds in order to get appointed for the notified post.
OICL Assistant Salary Structure
The OICL Assistant salary structure and allowances are determined as per the rules and regulations of the company. It involves multiple parameters such as basic pay, perks & allowances, gross pay, deductions, net pay, in-hand salary, and more. The salary offered to newly appointed employees ensures financial profits and reveals associated responsibilities. Let’s discuss the complete breakdown of the salary structure with regular increment amounts in the table below.
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs.22405-1305(1)-23710-1425(2)- 26560- 1605(5)- 34585- 1855(2)- 38295- 2260(3)- 45075-2345(2)- 49765-2500(5)-62265
|
Basic Pay
|
Years of Service
|
Rs. 22405
|
Entry Level
|
Rs 23710
|
After 1 year of Service
|
Rs 26560
|
After 3 years
|
Rs 34585
|
After 8 years
|
Rs 38295
|
After 10 years
|
Rs 45075
|
After 13 years
|
Rs 49765
|
After 15 years
|
Rs 62265
|
After 20 years
OICL Assistant Salary In Hand
The appointed candidates will receive the OICL Assistant salary per month after subtracting applicable deductions from the total of basic pay and allowances. The starting basic pay for the Assistant post will be Rs 22405, which may eventually increase up to Rs 62265, based on allowances and service tenure. The overall monthly salary (Pre-revision) will be around Rs 40000 per month in a Metro City. The actual remuneration varies as per the place of posting and other conditions.
OICL Assistant Salary: Perks & Allowances
In addition to the basic pay, the candidates may enjoy several allowances, benefits, and perks as per the company’s guidelines. The amount of these allowances varies as per the city of posting. Check below the key allowances that are part of the OICL Assistant salary:
Dearness Allowances
- House Rent Allowances
- Lump sum domiciliary medical benefit
- Membership of Group Mediclaim Policy for Reimbursement of hospitalisation expenses
- Leave travel subsidy
- Other staff welfare schemes, etc
OICL Assistant Job Profile
OICL Assistants are responsible for ensuring efficient office operations. The roles and responsibilities included in their job profile are as follows:
- To handle daily tasks like data entry, file management, etc.
- To support resolving the queries of the customers.
- To maintain updated information and the history of customers.
- To perform all the administrative duties allocated by the seniors.
- To submit reports to the higher authorities and coordinate with team members.
OICL Assistant Probation Period
The probationary period of the newly appointed OICL Assistant will be 6 months. During this phase, the performance of these employees will be assessed. The probation period might be extended for those who fail to perform well as per the Company‘s expectations. Employees who resign or whose services are terminated during the probation period will be required to repay the full amount of salary received during their tenure. They will also have to pay an additional sum of Rs 25,000 towards partial training costs.
