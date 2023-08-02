Oil India Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Electrical Supervisor and Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Oil India Limited has invited online applications for the 69 posts of Contractual Electrical Supervisor, Contractual Assistant Fitter and others on its official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

Get all the details of Oil India Recruitment here, apply online link

Oil India Recruitment 2023 Notification: Oil India Limited has invited online applications for the 69 posts of Contractual Electrical Supervisor, Contractual Assistant Fitter and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment scheduled from August 7, 2023 onwards.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th pass from Government recognised education board with additional eligibility including 03 (Three) years Diploma/Valid Electrical Workman's Permit/Trade certificate and others can apply for these posts.

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Important Dates for Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment

Contractual Electrical Supervisor-August 7, 2023

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician-August 8, 2023

Contractual Assistant Fitter-August 9, 2023

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic-August 10, 2023

Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant-August 11, 2023

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE-August 12, 2023



Oil India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Contractual Electrical Supervisor-4

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician-8

Contractual Assistant Fitter-2

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic-3

Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant-10

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE-42

Oil India Educational Qualification 2023

Contractual Electrical Supervisor-Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

03 (Three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering discipline from Government

Recognized Polytechnic.

Valid Electrical Supervisory Certificate of Competency with authorization for Part- 1,

2, 3, 4 & 8(Mining) issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-

Pump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE-Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter/Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Assistant Mechanic (Pump) or Assistant Mechanic (ICE).

Knowledge of operation and maintenance of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps/knowledge on operation of ICE engines is essential.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on the the date of registration)

Minimum 18 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Fixed emolument

Contractual Electrical Supervisor-₹19,500.00

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician-₹16,640.00

Contractual Assistant Fitter-₹16,640.00

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic-₹16,640.00

Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant-₹16,640.00

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE-₹16,640.00

Check the notification link for details of the Variable emolument and others.

Oil India Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For Oil India Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to fill the Personal Bio-Data given in the notification and bring it along with the documents mentioned in the notification with the detailed schedule for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment for the posts.