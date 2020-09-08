Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Paramedical Posts, Check Details Here

OIL India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Paramedical Lab Technician, OIL Hospital, Contractual Nurse, OIL Hospital, Contractual Pharmacist, OIL Hospital, Contractual Nursing Tutor, School of Nursing and Contractual Librarian cum Clerk, School of Nursing for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam.

Candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 15 September to 28 October 2020.

Important Dates

Contractual Paramedical Lab Technician - 15 September 2020

Contractual Nurse - 21 September 2020

Contractual Pharmacist - 13 October 2020

Contractual Nursing Tutor - 19 October 2020

Contractual Librarian cum Clerk - 28 October 2020

Time - 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M

Venue - Employee Welfare Office, Employee Relations Department, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

Oil India Limited (OIL) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

Contractual Paramedical Lab Technician - 4 Posts

Contractual Nurse - 20 Posts

Contractual Pharmacist - 3 Posts

Contractual Nursing Tutor - 1 Post

Contractual Librarian cum Clerk - 1 Post

Paramedical Salary:

Contractual Paramedical Lab Technician - Rs. 15,400/-

Contractual Nurse - Rs. 15,400/-

Contractual Pharmacist - Rs. 15,400/-

Contractual Nursing Tutor - Rs. 18,100/-

Contractual Librarian cum Clerk - Rs. 15,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Contractual Paramedical Lab Technician - Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/ University.Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (two year course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College. Must have minimum 01 (one) year post qualification relevant work experience in laboratory/ hospital having computerized equipment facilities. OR Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University. Passed Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Technology (three year course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College

Contractual Nurse - Passed 10+2 in any stream from a Government Recognised Board/ University.Passed Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from an institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India. Must have registered with the State Nursing Council.Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Nurse in a Government Hospital or wellequipped private hospital of repute. OR Passed 10+2 in any stream from a Government Recognised Board/ University. Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India. Must have registered with the State Nursing Council.Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Nurse in a Government Hospital or wellequipped private hospital of repute.

Contractual Pharmacist - Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government Recognised Board/University. Passed 02 (two) years full time Diploma course in Pharmacy from an institution recognised by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India. Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License. Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist

Contractual Nursing Tutor - Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India.Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in teaching.

Contractual Librarian cum Clerk - Passed Bachelor in Library & Information Science from a Government recognized university. Passed minimum 06 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application and should be fully conversant with MS Office, Internet, E-mail correspondence etc.

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 40 years

SC/ST - 18 to 45 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - 18 to 43 years

Download Oil India Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF

How to Apply for Oil India Paramedical Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time at Employee Welfare Office, Employee Relations Department, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan.