Oil India Recruitment 2023 for 187 Workperson Posts oil-india.com: Check Eligibility, Apply Link, and More

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Oil India Limited is inviting applications for the recruitment of Workpersons Posts in various categories including Grade III, V and VI in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 25 April 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th/Diploma in various engineering trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Vacancy Details of Oil India Recruitment 2023
Grade III
Post Code-Number of Posts
PCM12023-15
MDL12023-54
FTR12023-28
BLR12023-25
WLD12023-03
IMC12023-09
Grade V
TCL12023-20
TBR12023-15
NTR12023-08
Grade VII
CIV12023-04
MEC12023-03
INS12023-03
Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
PCM12023-Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
MDL12023-Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
FTR12023-Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute.
Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
BLR12023-Trade Certificate in the relevant course. Must possess valid and current 2
nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority
WLD12023-Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
IMC12023-Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government
Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government
Recognized Board.
Grade V
TCL12023-Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics
TBR12023-Trade Certificate in the relevant course
NTR12023-B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.)
Grade VII
CIV12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering
MEC12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
INS12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication
Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or
Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in
Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation
and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized
University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government
Recognized Board.
Oil India Limited 2023 Age Limit
Minimum age limit is 18 years
Oil India Recruitment 2023: Important Date
Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 April 2023
Oil India Limited 2023 Selection Process
The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form.
The question paper for Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 3 (three) sections as detailed hereunder
viz. (A) English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited;(B) Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability and (C) Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the trade. Accordingly, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will assess the candidates
on the following parameters and distribution of marks:
|Section /Part
|Parameters
|Percentage of Marks
|A
|English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness and
Questions on Oil India Limited.
|20%
|B
|Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability
|20%
|C
|Domain or Relevant Technical Knowledge:
Questions will be based on the qualification prescribed for the
post and commensurate with the level of the post
|60%
|Total
|100%
Notification Details Oil India Recruitment 2023 Jobs:
Advt No: HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66 DATED 28/03/2023
Oil India Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF
Oil India Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
Interested and eligible candidate can apply online only through the
link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e.
https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx on or before 25 April 2023.