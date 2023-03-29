Oil India Recruitment 2023 for 187 Workperson Posts oil-india.com: Check Eligibility, Apply Link, and More

Oil India Recruitment 2023 :Oil India Limited has invited online applications for the 187 Work person Posts on its official website. Check Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Oil India Limited is inviting applications for the recruitment of Workpersons Posts in various categories including Grade III, V and VI in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 25 April 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th/Diploma in various engineering trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Vacancy Details of Oil India Recruitment 2023

Grade III

Post Code-Number of Posts

PCM12023-15

MDL12023-54

FTR12023-28

BLR12023-25

WLD12023-03

IMC12023-09

Grade V

TCL12023-20

TBR12023-15

NTR12023-08

Grade VII

CIV12023-04

MEC12023-03

INS12023-03

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

PCM12023-Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

MDL12023-Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

FTR12023-Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute.

Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

BLR12023-Trade Certificate in the relevant course. Must possess valid and current 2

nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority

WLD12023-Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

IMC12023-Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government

Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government

Recognized Board.

Grade V

TCL12023-Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics

TBR12023-Trade Certificate in the relevant course

NTR12023-B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.)

Grade VII

CIV12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering

MEC12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

INS12023-Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication

Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or

Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in

Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation

and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized

University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government

Recognized Board.

Oil India Limited 2023 Age Limit

Minimum age limit is 18 years

Oil India Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 April 2023

Oil India Limited 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form.

The question paper for Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 3 (three) sections as detailed hereunder

viz. (A) English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited;(B) Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability and (C) Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the trade. Accordingly, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will assess the candidates

on the following parameters and distribution of marks:

Section /Part Parameters Percentage of Marks A English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness and

Questions on Oil India Limited. 20% B Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability 20% C Domain or Relevant Technical Knowledge:

Questions will be based on the qualification prescribed for the

post and commensurate with the level of the post 60% Total 100%



Notification Details Oil India Recruitment 2023 Jobs:

Advt No: HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66 DATED 28/03/2023

Oil India Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

Oil India Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidate can apply online only through the

link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e.

https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx on or before 25 April 2023.