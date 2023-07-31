Ojas HS TAT Admit Card 2023 (Today) at ojas.gujarat.gov.in: Check SEBA Exam Date Here

Ojas HS TAT Admit Card 2023 will be released today at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in or www.sebexam.org . Check Direct Link to Download SEBA Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) Call Letter, Steps to check the login link, exam date and other details here.

Sebexam TAT HS Call Letter 2023: State Examination Board, Gandhinagar has planned the Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) on 06 August 2023. Those who want to appear for the exam are required to download Gujarat HS TAT Admit Card. The board has released a notice regarding the admit card according to which, HS TAT Admit Card will be uploaded on July 31, 2023. The admit card will be released at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in or www.sebexam.org.

SEBA HS TAT Admit Card 2023

Those who have submitted their application for the exam can log in to the provided below and check the status of the exam admit card through the link. To download your admit card, you will need your registration number and date of birth. You will also need to enter a security code. Once you have entered your details, you will be able to download your admit card.

How to Download Ojas HS TAT Call Letter 2023

Here are the steps on how to download your Ojas HS TAT Admit Card 2023:

Go to the official website of the GSEB: https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ Click on the "TAT" tab. Click on the "Admit Card" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Enter the security code. Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your admit card and take a printout of it.

Ojas HS TAT Call Letter Overview 2023

Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Exam Name Gujarat Secondary TAT (Teachers Aptitude Test) Level of Exam State Level Exam Application Mode Online Preliminary Exam Date 06 August 2023 Gujarat TAT Call Letter Date 31 July 2023 Website sebexam.org

The admit card will contain important information about your exam, such as your name, registration number, exam date, time, and venue. You must bring your admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam.