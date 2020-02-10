OJEE 2020 MBA Registration begins - Know application process, fee, important dates | Direct link available

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) registration for the MBA program has begun from 6th February 2020. The OJEE MBA entrance exam is expected to be held in the 1st week of May 2020. As per the official notification release by OJEE committee, candidates can expect the exam to be conducted from 2nd May and 5th May 2020. OJEE 2020 MBA entrance exam will be conducted in computer based format (CBT mode) and for the aspirant, the most important step to appear in the exam is to get registered as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush. Here is the direct link using which you can apply for the OJEE 2020 exam.

OJEE 2020 Registration - Apply Now

(Direct Link)

OJEE 2020 registration shall remain open till 20th March 2020. Candidates can apply for the exam by following the steps mentioned below:

OJEE 2020 - Registration Process

The OJEE 2020 application forms are available online only. Candidates must follow these steps to get registered for the exam:

Visit official website "ojee.nic.in"

Click on Form C- Application form for MBA, MCA, provided at the bottom of the homepage. You will be redirected to another window.

Click on "NEW CANDIDATE REGISTRATION" if you are registering for the first time. You will be redirected to another window.

Read the information bulletin and then click on the declaration mentioned at the end of the page that says "I have downloaded Information Bulletin, read and understood all the instructions."

Then click on "Click here to Proceed" button to fill the OJEE 2020 application form.

Follow the process as motioned to register successfully for the OJEE 2020 exam.

Documents Required for Registration

To register for the OJEE 2020 exam through online mode, you need following documents in soft copy as per the dimensions mentioned by the exam conducting body:

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signatures

Candidate's thumb impression

OJEE 2020 - Registration Fee

Candidates need to pay a certain amount to register for the OJEE 2020 exam. Here are the details of the OJEE registration fee:

OJEE 2020 Course OJEE Application Fee MBA program 1000/- MBA Integrated program 1500/-

OJEE 2020 Important Dates

While applying for the exam, it is advised to keep a tap on the important dates related to all the events that are related to the MBA entrance exam. Here is a summary of all the crucial events related to OJEE 2020 that you must mark on your MBA exam calendar.

OJEE 2020 MBA Exam Important Dates OJEE Registration begins 6th Feb 2020 OJEE Registration ends 20th March 2020 OJEE Exam (2nd May - 5th May) 2020

