OJEE 2020 Syllabus – Know List of Important topics here

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Committee has released OJEE exam topics for the candidates preparing for the OJEE exam this year. OJEE is an online exam which is conducted once in a year. Candidates have to appear for the exam for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). Find out the list of important topics that are expected in the MBA entrance exam.

OJEE 2020 Syllabus – List of Important Topics

Candidates should note that the syllabus of OJEE MBA and Integrated MBA exam is same. Get the list of OJEE important topics as under:-

Section 1: Quantitative Techniques

Arithmetic Geometry Percentage Average Number systems Profit and Loss Ratio and Proportion Time, speed and distance Mensuration Quadratic equation Trigonometry Probability

Section 2: Analytical and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation

Codes

Series

Time and Sequence

Blood Relations

Statements and conclusions

Section 3: Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension

Sequence of words

Passages

Fill in the blanks

Analogy

Arithmetic

Sentence Completion

Word puzzles

Antonyms

Synonyms

Grammar

Vocabulary

Para Jumbles

Syllogisms

Action, cause and effect

Idioms

This was the list of important topics for the OJEE MBA entrance exam. Candidates are advised to take a look at the OJEE exam pattern as mentioned below:-

OJEE Exam Pattern Highlights

OJEE Exam Pattern MBA Entrance Exam Details Mode of Exam Computer Based/Online Exam Duration Two hours Total Number of Questions 120 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) OJEE MBA Exam Sections 1. Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension 2. Analytical and Logical Reasoning 3. General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals 4. Quantitative Techniques OJEE Marking Scheme +4 Marks for correct answer -1 Mark for incorrect response

