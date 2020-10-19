OJEE 2020 Syllabus – Know List of Important topics here

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Committee has released OJEE exam topics for the candidates preparing for the OJEE exam this year. OJEE is an online exam which is conducted once in a year. Candidates have to appear for the exam for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). Find out the list of important topics that are expected in the MBA entrance exam.
OJEE 2020 Syllabus – List of Important Topics
Candidates should note that the syllabus of OJEE MBA and Integrated MBA exam is same. Get the list of OJEE important topics as under:-
Section 1: Quantitative Techniques
- Arithmetic
- Geometry
- Percentage
- Average
- Number systems
- Profit and Loss
- Ratio and Proportion
- Time, speed and distance
- Mensuration
- Quadratic equation
- Trigonometry
- Probability
Section 2: Analytical and Logical Reasoning
- Data Interpretation
- Codes
- Series
- Time and Sequence
- Blood Relations
- Statements and conclusions
Section 3: Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension
- Sequence of words
- Passages
- Fill in the blanks
- Analogy
- Arithmetic
- Sentence Completion
- Word puzzles
- Antonyms
- Synonyms
- Grammar
- Vocabulary
- Para Jumbles
- Syllogisms
- Action, cause and effect
- Idioms
This was the list of important topics for the OJEE MBA entrance exam. Candidates are advised to take a look at the OJEE exam pattern as mentioned below:-
OJEE Exam Pattern Highlights
|
OJEE Exam Pattern
|
MBA Entrance Exam Details
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer Based/Online
|
Exam Duration
|
Two hours
|
Total Number of Questions
|
120
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
OJEE MBA Exam Sections
|
1. Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension
2. Analytical and Logical Reasoning
3. General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals
4. Quantitative Techniques
|
OJEE Marking Scheme
|
+4 Marks for correct answer
-1 Mark for incorrect response
