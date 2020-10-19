Study at Home
Search

OJEE 2020 Syllabus – Know List of Important topics here

Find out OJEE 2020 exam syllabus. Get the list of important topics expected in the exam and prepare for the D-day accordingly.

Oct 19, 2020 13:33 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
OJEE 2020 Syllabus – Know List of Important topics here
OJEE 2020 Syllabus – Know List of Important topics here

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Committee has released OJEE exam topics for the candidates preparing for the OJEE exam this year. OJEE is an online exam which is conducted once in a year. Candidates have to appear for the exam for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). Find out the list of important topics that are expected in the MBA entrance exam.

OJEE 2020 Syllabus – List of Important Topics

Candidates should note that the syllabus of OJEE MBA and Integrated MBA exam is same. Get the list of OJEE important topics as under:-

Section 1: Quantitative Techniques

  1. Arithmetic          
  2. Geometry
  3. Percentage        
  4. Average
  5. Number systems            
  6. Profit and Loss
  7. Ratio and Proportion     
  8. Time, speed and distance
  9. Mensuration     
  10. Quadratic equation
  11. Trigonometry   
  12. Probability

Section 2: Analytical and Logical Reasoning

  • Data Interpretation
  • Codes
  • Series
  • Time and Sequence
  • Blood Relations
  • Statements and conclusions

Section 3: Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension

  • Sequence of words        
  • Passages             
  • Fill in the blanks
  • Analogy
  • Arithmetic          
  • Sentence Completion
  • Word puzzles    
  • Antonyms          
  • Synonyms
  • Grammar            
  • Vocabulary        
  • Para Jumbles
  • Syllogisms          
  • Action, cause and effect              
  • Idioms

This was the list of important topics for the OJEE MBA entrance exam. Candidates are advised to take a look at the OJEE exam pattern as mentioned below:-

OJEE Exam Pattern Highlights

OJEE Exam Pattern

MBA Entrance Exam Details

Mode of Exam

Computer Based/Online

Exam Duration

Two hours

Total Number of Questions

120

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

OJEE MBA Exam Sections

1. Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension

2. Analytical and Logical Reasoning

3. General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals

4. Quantitative Techniques

OJEE Marking Scheme

+4 Marks for correct answer

-1 Mark for incorrect response

To know more about OJEE Exam and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, subscribe with us and keep visiting MBA section of Jagranjosh.com!

Related Categories

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material