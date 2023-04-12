OLIC Recruitment 2023 for 108 Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Others, Check Details Here

Odisha Lift Irrigation Recruitment 2023 : OLIC has announced the recruitment for the positions of Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Jobs. All the relevant information regarding the OLIC Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

OLIC Recruitment 2023:The Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited (OLIC Ltd) has recently issued a recruitment notification for various positions in their organization. According to the notification, the company is looking to fill 108 vacant positions for Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer, and Ministerial Cadre (Group-C) roles.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for Odisha Lift Irrigation Recruitment 2023 by submitting their application online through the official website of OLIC Ltd Jobs. The last date to apply for the OLIC Ltd Recruitment 2023 is 10 May 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the job advertisement carefully to understand the job requirements and ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

OLIC Recruitment 2023

The selection process for the OLIC Ltd Recruitment 2023 involves a written examination and an interview. Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for the interview. The final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in both the written examination and the interview.

Candidates are also required to pay an application fee as specified in the job advertisement while submitting their application. The job advertisement provides instructions on how to apply for the OLIC Ltd Recruitment 2023, including the online application process and the documents that need to be submitted along with the application.

OLIC Recruitment 2023: Overview

The OLIC has invited applications for the OLIC Recruitment 2023 . The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

OLIC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited Posts Name Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Jobs Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 10, 2023 Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Odisha Lift Irrigation Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The last date to apply for OLIC recruitment 2023 for Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Jobs is May 10, 2023. There is no official announcement regarding the OLIC exam date 2023. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced soon on the official website of OLIC.

OLIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the OLIC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: OLIC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Odisha Lift Irrigation Recruitment 2023: Qualification

The OLIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

OLIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must not be aged between 21 to 38 years to apply for the recruitment announced by OLIC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

OLIC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates are required to have a degree in Engineering.

Alternatively, they can have a degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce.

Any other qualification that is equivalent to a +3 Examination is also acceptable.

It is recommended to check the notification for further clarification.

OLIC 2023 Vacancy

OLIC has announced a total of 108 job openings for positions of Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Jobs. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Name Total Qualification Assistant Executive Engineer 52 Bachelor's degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Junior Engineer 24 Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Ministerial Cadre (Group-C) 32 Bachelor's degree in Arts/Science/Commerce





OLIC Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, olic.co.in.

How to apply for OLIC Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the OLIC Recruitment 2023 for Asst Executive Engineer, Jr Engineer & Other Jobs once the application process begins

The first step is to visit the official website odishalift.com. Next, search for the OLIC Careers or Recruitment section that corresponds to the job you want to apply for. Check your eligibility for the Assistant Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer positions by reviewing their respective job notifications. Make sure to verify the application deadline before starting the application form. If you meet the requirements, fill out the application form completely and accurately. Before the deadline of May 10, 2023, submit the application form, pay any applicable application fees, and make a note of the application form or acknowledgment number.

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.