Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 3, 2025, 17:38 IST

Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Kolkata Police for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress on the official website. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025: The Kolkata Police on November 03, 2025 has released the admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress on the official website. Candidates shortlisted for the PET/PST round for the Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SubInspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 can download their hall ticket from the official website- https://wbpolice.gov.in. You can get the hall ticket download link in this article-

Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Download Link

To access the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their application serial number and date of birth to the official website. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025  Direct Link

NMMC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Kolkata Police had launched the recruitmnet drive forSub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SubInspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Kolkata Police
Post Name Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SubInspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police
Exam type Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Admit Card status Out
Login Credentials Required Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth
Official Website https://wbpolice.gov.in/

Steps to Download Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Kolkata Police PET/PST admit card 25:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- wbpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the PET/PST Hall Ticket in Kolkata Police’ link
Step 4: A new page will open, click on the ‘Download e-Admit cards for the Preliminary Examination’ link
Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link
Step 6: Enter your application serial number, and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

