Government Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National, State and Bank Holidays in India

Government Holidays in November 2025: Public holidays are welcomed by everyone in this day-to-day hectic life. The Central government offices holidays are declared by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, and state governments declare additional holidays for regional observances. The list of government holidays are declared for the whole year at one go by the respective authorities. In the month of November, there are currently two major holidays declared by the Central government, which is Guru Nanak Jayanti (on 5th Nov), and another one being Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day (on 25th Nov).

Government Holidays in November 2025

Every year there are a number of government holidays in the month of November. There are certain festivals and regional celebrations observed in the month of November. The official holidays that are declared by the Government are known as Gazetted Holidays which are almost fixed every year. While there are a set of restricted holidays which means that the employees can take off on these days as a part of their culture, following, or anything else. These can also be provided by the government, but the dates are not fixed as these are based on Hindu calendars.