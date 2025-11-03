Government Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National, State and Bank Holidays in India

Government Holidays in November 2025: Public holidays are welcomed by everyone in this day-to-day hectic life. The Central government offices holidays are declared by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, and state governments declare additional holidays for regional observances. The list of government holidays are declared for the whole year at one go by the respective authorities. In the month of November, there are currently two major holidays declared by the Central government, which is Guru Nanak Jayanti (on 5th Nov), and another one being Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day (on 25th Nov).
Every year there are a number of government holidays in the month of November. There are certain festivals and regional celebrations observed in the month of November. The official holidays that are declared by the Government are known as Gazetted Holidays which are almost fixed every year. While there are a set of restricted holidays which means that the employees can take off on these days as a part of their culture, following, or anything else. These can also be provided by the government, but the dates are not fixed as these are based on Hindu calendars.
List of Central Government Holidays in November 2025
The list of central government holidays in November 2025 consists of two holidays this year. The Central Government Gazetted holidays list is released by the competent authorities of each government department. The holidays in November 2025 are:
5 November 2025 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti.
24 November 2025 (Monday): Guru Teg Bahadur Jayanti Martyrdom’s Day
Bank Holidays in November 2025
List of Bank Holidays are released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The public sector banks usually have their second and fourth Saturday of each month as off. This year in November 2025, the second Saturday will fall on 08 November and the fourth Saturday will fall on 22 November. These are considered to be the regular bank holidays.
List of State Holidays in November 2025
The State Holidays are declared by the respective state governments apart from the holidays that have been declared by the central government as they are considered to be national in nature. Here’s a list of state government holidays which are state specific and are based on their cultural observations and faiths.
Date
Holiday
Region / State
1 Nov (Sat)
Kannada Rajyothsava
Karnataka
1 Nov (Sat)
Haryana Day
Haryana
1 Nov (Sat)
Puducherry Liberation Day
Puducherry
5 Nov (Wed)
Kartika Purnima
Odisha & Telangana
7 Nov (Fri)
Wangala Festival
8 Nov (Sat)
Kanakadasa Jayanti
Karnataka
11 Nov (Tue)
Lhabab Duchen
Sikkim
23 Nov (Sun)
Seng Kut Snem
Meghalaya
