OMC Recruitment 2021, Walk-in 93 Foreman & Other Posts
OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Manager (Mining), Deputy Manager (Mining), Foreman (Mining), Mining Mate, Blaster and Surveyor. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 20, 21, 22 January and 08, 09 and 10 February 2021.
Walk-in-Interview Details
- Manager (Mining) - 20 January 2021 at 9:00 AM
- Deputy Manager Mining - 21 January 2021 at 9 AM & 22 January 2021 at 9:00 AM
- Venue for Manager Post - Community Centre, OMC Colony (Near Gopabandhu Square), Unit-8, Bhubaneswar-12
- Foreman (Mining) - 08 February 2021 at 8:00 AM & 09 February 2021 at 8:00 AM
- Surveyor - 09 February 2021 at 11:00 AM
- Mining Mate - 10 February 2021 at 08:00 AM
- Blaster - 10 February 2021 at 11:00AM
- Venue - Community Centre, OMC Colony of Regions Office, Barbil Dlst- Keonjhar
OMC Vacancy Details
- Manager (Mining) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager Mining - 17 Posts
- Foreman (Mining) - 39 Posts
- Mining Mate - 30 Posts
- Blaster - 4 Posts
- Surveyor - 2 Posts
Salary:
- Manager (Mining) - Rs.92,000/-
- Deputy Manager (Mining) - Rs.80,000/-
- Foreman (Mining) - Rs.42,000/-
- Mining Mate - Rs.27,000/-
- Blaster - Rs.27,000/-
- Surveyor - Rs.42,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for OMC Foreman, Surveyor & Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Manager (Mining) - BE/B.Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC and Minimum 6 years’ post degree working experience in metalliferous mechanised opencast mines
- Deputy Manager (Mining) - BE/B.Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC and Minimum 4 years’ post degree working experience in metalliferous mechanised opencast mines
- Foreman (Mining) - Diploma in Mining with Foreman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS.
- Mining Mate - HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per MMR.1961
- Blaster - HSC with Blaster’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per MMR, 1961.
- Surveyor - Diploma in Mines Survey / Mining Engineering from a AICTE recognized Institute with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS.
Age Limit:
- Manager - 40 Years
- Dy Manager - 35 Years
- Other- 28 to 35 Years
How to Apply for OMC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can appear for the interview on scheduled date and time.
OMC Recruitment Notification PDF