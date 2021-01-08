OMC Recruitment 2021, Walk-in 93 Foreman & Other Posts

OMC Recruitment 2021: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Manager (Mining), Deputy Manager (Mining), Foreman (Mining), Mining Mate, Blaster and Surveyor. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 20, 21, 22 January and 08, 09 and 10 February 2021.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Manager (Mining) - 20 January 2021 at 9:00 AM

Deputy Manager Mining - 21 January 2021 at 9 AM & 22 January 2021 at 9:00 AM

Venue for Manager Post - Community Centre, OMC Colony (Near Gopabandhu Square), Unit-8, Bhubaneswar-12

Foreman (Mining) - 08 February 2021 at 8:00 AM & 09 February 2021 at 8:00 AM

Surveyor - 09 February 2021 at 11:00 AM

Mining Mate - 10 February 2021 at 08:00 AM

Blaster - 10 February 2021 at 11:00AM

Venue - Community Centre, OMC Colony of Regions Office, Barbil Dlst- Keonjhar

OMC Vacancy Details

Manager (Mining) - 1 Post

Deputy Manager Mining - 17 Posts

Foreman (Mining) - 39 Posts

Mining Mate - 30 Posts

Blaster - 4 Posts

Surveyor - 2 Posts

Salary:

Manager (Mining) - Rs.92,000/-

Deputy Manager (Mining) - Rs.80,000/-

Foreman (Mining) - Rs.42,000/-

Mining Mate - Rs.27,000/-

Blaster - Rs.27,000/-

Surveyor - Rs.42,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for OMC Foreman, Surveyor & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Manager (Mining) - BE/B.Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC and Minimum 6 years’ post degree working experience in metalliferous mechanised opencast mines

Deputy Manager (Mining) - BE/B.Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC and Minimum 4 years’ post degree working experience in metalliferous mechanised opencast mines

Foreman (Mining) - Diploma in Mining with Foreman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS.

Mining Mate - HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per MMR.1961

Blaster - HSC with Blaster’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per MMR, 1961.

Surveyor - Diploma in Mines Survey / Mining Engineering from a AICTE recognized Institute with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS.

Age Limit:

Manager - 40 Years

Dy Manager - 35 Years

Other- 28 to 35 Years

How to Apply for OMC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for the interview on scheduled date and time.

OMC Recruitment Notification PDF