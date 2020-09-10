ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @ongcindia.com, Applications invited for FMO & GDMO Posts in RKOKE Asset

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Medical Officer (FMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 September 2020

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Field Medical Officer (FMO)- 2 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - 1 Post

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Salary

Field Medical Officer (FMO)- Rs. 75,000/-

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - Rs. 41,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit and interview. The interview will be done through online method. The dates of the interview to be intimidated to the candidates in due course.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates are required to send the scanned copy of neatly typed/handwritten Application to the email address: chauhan_rajesh@ongc.co.in latest by 17 September 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks given in this article for more details.

