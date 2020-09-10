Western Railway Recruitment 2020 for 20 Paramedical Posts, Apply Online @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent and Clinical Psychologist at Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital, Mumbai Central. Eligible candidates can apply online on official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in and as well as on application available in Google Playstore from 12 September to 17 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 12 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 17 September 2020

Interviews will be held from - 19 September 2020 onwards

Western Railway Paramedical Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 16 Posts

Clinical Psychologis - 04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Superintendent and & Clinical Psychologist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing (or) other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in Critical unit of more than 15 beds

Clinical Psychologist - Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Psychology from a recognized university

Salary:

Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44,900 + admissible Allowance

Clinical Psychologist - Rs. 35400 + admissible allowances

Selection Process for Nursing Superintendent and & Clinical Psychologist

Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, Western Railway will conduct Telephonic/ WhatsApp interview

How to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and willing candidates apply online on official website - http://203.153.40.19/bct(ekarmik) and as well as on ekarmikbctdownloadable application available in Google Playstore. The date of submission of online application is from 12 September to 17 September 2020.

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF



Western Railway Paramedical Online Application

