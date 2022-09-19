ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Executive Posts at ongcindia.com, Salary 60,000 – 1,80,000/

ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: ONGC has published recruitment notice of GTs in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines through GATE-2023. These vacancies have been released for various posts including Chemist,AEE (Reservoir), AEE (Instrumentation), AEE (Electronics) ,AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical and others against Advt. No. 4/2022 (R&P). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30th September 2022. Candidates will have to separately apply online to ONGC for which Link will be activated on www.ongcindia.com in April/May, 2023.
ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: Selection Process
The selection process for ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification will comprise of the following:
a) GATE – 2023: The desirous and eligible candidates having the essential qualification for the
advertised posts are required to apply and appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in
Engineering (GATE) 2023.
b) The candidates possessing the requisite qualification for the advertised posts is required to
apply and appear in the GATE-2023 subjects strictly as indicated above para 2.1. Essential
Qualification & GATE Subject with Code under Eligibility Criteria.
c) The marks obtained in GATE-2023 in the subject mentioned against the posts of ONGC will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates for the further selection process of Personal Interview as per the criteria decided by the Management.
Notification Details ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No. 4/2022 (R&P)
Important Dates ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:
GATE Online Application Process: 30th August 2022 - 30th September 2022
GATE 2023 Examination:4th / 5th / 11th / 12th February 2023
Announcement of GATE-2023 Results :16th March 2023
Activation of link on www.ongcindia.com for filling up of online application of ONGC: April/ May, 2023 (tentatively).
Vacancy Details ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:
AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical
AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum
AEE (Civil)
AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical
AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum
AEE (Electrical)
AEE (Electronics)
AEE(Instrumentation)
AEE (Mechanical)
AEE (Production)-Mechanical
AEE (ProductionChemical)
AEE (Production)-Petroleum
AEE(Environment)
AEE (Reservoir)
Chemist
Geologist
Geophysicist(Surface)
Geophysicist (Wells)
Materials Management Officer
Programming Officer
Transport Officer
AEE(Industrial Engineering)
Basic Pay Scale ( ₹ ): 60,000 – 1,80,000/-
Eligibility Criteria ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical: Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
AEE (Cementing)-Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks
AEE (Civil)-Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualifciation of the posts.
How to Apply ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Candidates will have to separately apply online to ONGC for which Link will be activated on
www.ongcindia.com in April/May, 2023. Check the notification link for details in this regard.