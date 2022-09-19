ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Executive Posts at ongcindia.com, Salary 60,000 – 1,80,000/

ONGC has invited online application for the Executive posts on its official website. Check ONGC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: ONGC has published recruitment notice of GTs in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines through GATE-2023. These vacancies have been released for various posts including Chemist,AEE (Reservoir), AEE (Instrumentation), AEE (Electronics) ,AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical and others against Advt. No. 4/2022 (R&P). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30th September 2022. Candidates will have to separately apply online to ONGC for which Link will be activated on www.ongcindia.com in April/May, 2023.

ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: Selection Process

The selection process for ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification will comprise of the following:

a) GATE – 2023: The desirous and eligible candidates having the essential qualification for the

advertised posts are required to apply and appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in

Engineering (GATE) 2023.

b) The candidates possessing the requisite qualification for the advertised posts is required to

apply and appear in the GATE-2023 subjects strictly as indicated above para 2.1. Essential

Qualification & GATE Subject with Code under Eligibility Criteria.

c) The marks obtained in GATE-2023 in the subject mentioned against the posts of ONGC will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates for the further selection process of Personal Interview as per the criteria decided by the Management.

Notification Details ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 4/2022 (R&P)

Important Dates ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:

GATE Online Application Process: 30th August 2022 - 30th September 2022

GATE 2023 Examination:4th / 5th / 11th / 12th February 2023

Announcement of GATE-2023 Results :16th March 2023

Activation of link on www.ongcindia.com for filling up of online application of ONGC: April/ May, 2023 (tentatively).



Vacancy Details ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:

AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical

AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum

AEE (Civil)

AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical

AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum

AEE (Electrical)

AEE (Electronics)

AEE(Instrumentation)

AEE (Mechanical)

AEE (Production)-Mechanical

AEE (ProductionChemical)

AEE (Production)-Petroleum

AEE(Environment)

AEE (Reservoir)

Chemist

Geologist

Geophysicist(Surface)

Geophysicist (Wells)

Materials Management Officer

Programming Officer

Transport Officer

AEE(Industrial Engineering)

Basic Pay Scale ( ₹ ): 60,000 – 1,80,000/-

Eligibility Criteria ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical: Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Cementing)-Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Civil)-Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualifciation of the posts.

ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:





How to Apply ONGC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates will have to separately apply online to ONGC for which Link will be activated on

www.ongcindia.com in April/May, 2023. Check the notification link for details in this regard.