ONGC Non Executive Skill Test Date 2020 out for Assam, Check Roll No. & Scheduled Date for Junior Assistant @ongcindia.com

ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test Date 2020: Oil India Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced Non-Executive Skill Test Date 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Junior Assistant Exam 2019-20 against the advertisement number 01/2019 can check list of result on the official website of ONGC.i.e.ongcindia.com.

ONGC Junior Assistant Exam 2019-20 was held on 28 June 2019 at various exam centres. The candidates who have qualified in written test are eligible for Skill Test which is scheduled to be held from 22 January 2020 to 25 January 2020.

As per the notice released by Oil India Corporation Limited (OIL), Individual call letters have been sent in the registered email id provided by the candidates in the application form. Candidates can download their admit card and appear for skill test on the scheduled date. Candidates are advised to report one hour before the commencement of the exam.

ONGC Non Executive Skill Test Date 2020

The corporation had invited applications for various posts including Junior Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver, Junior Assistant and others from 7 January 2019 to 27 January 2019. A total of 309 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment exam.

Candidates who will be appointed as Junior Assistant will get Rs. 11,000-24,000/- per month along with other allowances. We have provided a link of ONGC Non-Executive Skill Test Date 2020, candidates can refer to the link to check merit list and schedule of the exam.

