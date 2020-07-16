ONGC Non-Executive Result 2019-20 for Gujarat Announced @ongcindia.com, Download List for 1121 Selected Candidates

ONGC Non-Executive Result 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has uploaded the result for the Non-Executive Posts including Assistant Technician (Electronics), Technical Assistant Gd.III (Chemistry), Assistant Technician (Production), Assistant Technician (Mechanical), Assistant Technician (Boiler), Assistant Gd.III (Transport) and Assistant Rigman (Drilling) R&P for Gujarat Region under Phase 3. Candidates can download ONGC Gujarat Result from the official website.i.e.ongcindia.com.

ONGC Non-Executive Result List is also given below. The candidates can check the registration number of selected candidates through the link.

ONGC Non-Executive Result PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Document verification /Physical Standard Test. As per the ONGC Result Notice, “This is only shortlisted list and further process like Document verification /Physical Standard Test) will be informed later due to Covid-19 /pending issues related to recruitment, in Honorable High Court of Gujarat. Candidates are required to see ONGC website from time to time. The final merit list may change after actual verification of documents / Physical Standard Test.

ONGC Phase-I Result and ONGC Phase-II Result have been declared on 11 December 2019 & 23 December2019 and the some work of document verification was started but due to 33 Writ Petitions, it was not carried forward.

The recruitment is being done to fill up the vacancies for 7 posts, against advertisement number 01/2019.

How to Download ONGC Non-Executive Result 2020 ?